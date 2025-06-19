Barcelona preparing €20m offer for Brazilian starlet?

Barcelona are allegedly attempting to secure the signature of an 18-year-old Brazilian starlet in a €20m (£17.08) deal.

Barcelona have allegedly identified a Brazilian starlet as a potential summer transfer target.

On the back of winning the domestic treble in 2024-25, Hansi Flick has ambitions to strengthen his squad.

If reports are to be believed, progress is being made with the pursuit of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, a long-term target for the Catalan giants.

Should Barcelona get a deal over the line, they will inevitably have to raise funds to comply with the relevant financial regulations amid their well-documented issues on that front.

Nevertheless, according to Fichajes, Flick is keen to add a South American teenager to the club's ranks.

Who are Barcelona targeting?

The report claims that the La Liga champions are interested in signing Vasco Da Gama midfielder Lukas Zuccarello.

A total of nine appearances for the senior side have been made in all competitions, accumulating 323 minutes.

However, it has seemingly been enough for Barcelona to put together a proposal worth €15m and €5m in add-ons.

As it stands, there is no suggestion that concluding a deal will be a foregone conclusion for Barcelona, but it will realistically be enough for Vasco Da Gama to consider a sale.

Zuccorello has played in a number of creative positions since being introduced to the first-team setup.

Would Zuccarello stay put for now?

Theoretically, there is every chance of Zuccarello being provided with the opportunity to see out the year at Vasco Da Gama to earn more experience.

That said, if Barcelona are prepared to make such a financial commitment, they may insist on Zuccarello making the immediate switch to Spain.

A spell in the academy is a possibility for the 18-year-old with chances provided on the substitutes' bench in some first-team matches along the way.