Barcelona identify three winter transfer priorities

Barcelona identify three priority positions for upcoming transfer windows as Deco is analysing possible names who could be signed in the future by the club.

Even though the European season has begun recently, clubs already have their eyes on new signings. The management of some clubs are already sketching out the future, detecting deficiencies and seeking profiles that could become potential reinforcements. What proves this is the activity of Deco, Barcelona's sporting director.

The former player and current director is already analysing possible names who could be signed in the future by the club. Already in October, Barcelona are identifying some needs and seeking to initiate contacts, so that from January they make decisions with less difficulty.

According to Spanish newspaper As, Deco already has some positions that are considered priorities for Barcelona: a left-footed centre-back with projection, a powerful full-back and a striker of the highest level.

Barcelona's identified priorities

Although the squad is stabilised and a good part of the youngsters have had their contracts renewed, some problems have already been noticed at the start of this season. In defence, for example, the surprise departure of Inigo Martinez to Al-Nassr aggravated the sector's situation, something that can be seen in the drubbing suffered by Hansi Flick's team against Sevilla.

Currently, the defence has four players, but Barcelona are seeking another defender with experience and who is left-footed. In recent weeks, names such as Nico Schlotterbeck from Borussia Dortmund and Goncalo Inacio from Sporting have been linked to the Spanish club.

At full-back, Flick has highlighted more than once that he would like to count on a physical and explosive player, with the idea of making better use of the side of the pitch. Balde and Kounde are highly valued, but the German manager believes there is still a deficiency in this sector.

The big challenge for Deco should be in the attacking sector. Lewandowski should not remain at the club after the end of the season, and if he does remain, should have a more secondary role. With this, Barcelona understand they need to be accurate in their new signing. Despite this, they know the difficulty, given that major signings for this sector have been made recently by other European giants.

Some of the names that make the Catalan management dream would involve quite complex deals: Erling Haaland from City, Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid and Lautaro Martinez from Internazionale. Even so, according to As, all should be approached by Barcelona.

Barcelona need to deal with financial issues

In addition to signings, Barcelona know they will need to deal with financial issues. The club are seeking to restructure economically and know this could be an obstacle to new arrivals in the team.

Recently, the club came under investigation by Catalonia police due to possible tax fraud. According to the report issued by the police, there are suspicions that some transactions may have been used to evade taxes, including the arrival of Brazilian Malcom, formerly of Corinthians, in 2018.

The report from El Periodico in Spain, which had access to the documents, still casts doubts on the payment of £8.5m made by Barcelona to Business Futbol Espana (BFE) between 2018 and 2020. These amounts would reportedly be paid for supposed intermediary activities.

This article was originally published on Trivela.