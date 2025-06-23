Barcelona reportedly identify their preferred candidate to replace Robert Lewandowski at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Barcelona are reportedly already planning for the eventual departure of Robert Lewandowski.

Much was made of the Catalan giants signing the forward in a big-money deal back in 2022 when he was about to enter veteran status.

However, despite Barcelona's ongoing financial issues, they have gotten value for money out of the 36-year-old, who has netted 101 goals from 147 appearances.

Most importantly, two La Liga titles and one Copa del Rey have been lifted among five pieces of silverware won during his time at the club.

Nevertheless, with the player turning 37 years of age in August, Barcelona will soon need an alternative to the Poland international.

Surprise successor identified

According to Sport, Barcelona would ideally like to sign Atletico Madrid attacker Julian Alvarez in 2026.

The 25-year-old is less than 12 months into a six-year contract at Atletico, but he has already proven his capabilities in La Liga.

A total of 24 goals were netted in top-flight and Champions League fixtures during 2024-25, justifying his £82m price-tag.

As it stands, there are no signs of Atletico being prepared to cash in on the former Manchester City star, particularly for anything less than they paid.

Alvarez's stance over his future may be dependent on whether Atletico can challenge Barcelona and Real Madrid for the league title.

Would Alvarez be the right guy?

Alvarez is of an entirely different profile to Lewandowski, something that can only really be deemed a negative given the veteran's return over a prolonged period.

That said, Flick may be open to using a smaller, more agile player in the final third than Lewandowski over time.

Alvarez is also capable of playing in a deeper role, although that would require Flick to identify an alternative down the middle.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is said to be in favour of an eventual approach for Alvarez.