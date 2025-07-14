Barcelona formally announce that they have completed the signing of Copenhagen prospect Roony Bardghji.

Barcelona have confirmed that they have finalised a deal to sign Copenhagen prospect Roony Bardghji.

On the back of missing out on bringing in Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, the Catalan giants switched their attention to looking to secure value in the market.

With Bardghji's contract running down at Copenhagen, the La Liga champions moved to negotiate a deal with their counterparts at the Danish side.

The Spanish team announced on Monday morning that they had completed the signing of the Sweden Under-21 international.

Although a transfer fee has not been formally revealed, widespread reports claim the figure to be €2m (£1.73m)

What is Bardghji contract length?

Meanwhile, Barcelona have also revealed that the 19-year-old has penned a contract until the end of the 2028-29 campaign.

Bardghji will want to make an immediate impact at Barcelona on the back of a serious knee injury reducing him to 243 minutes of football during 2024-25.

Despite that frustrating period, he departs Copenhagen having contributed 15 goals and one assist from his 84 matches in all competitions.

His best return came in the previous season, chipping in with eight goals from 23 appearances in the Danish top flight and Champions League.

One of his goals came during a 4-3 win over Manchester United in the latter tournament, Copenhagen reaching the last 16 during that campaign before bowing out to Manchester City.

Will Bardghji play in the first team?

Although Bardghji has been signed to provide competition and backup in Hansi Flick's squad, it is plausible to expect him to feature for the second-string setup.

He has not played more than 71 minutes in a single game for over a year and may require time to get up to speed with how Flick wishes to play.

That said, with Ansu Fati being loaned out to Monaco, Bardghji has the potential to act as a like-for-like cheaper alternative in the senior ranks.