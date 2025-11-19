FC Barcelona have sent an offer to Vasco da Gama to sign young talent Rayan, with whom the Catalan club would already have an agreement.

FC Barcelona want to strengthen their defence and are notably targeting six full-backs in the transfer market, including Alejandro Grimaldo and Denzel Dumfries. But the Catalan club also remain very attentive to the gems market and a young Brazilian talent has caught the eye of the Spanish giants' recruitment department.

Indeed, according to Brazilian journalist Joel Silva, who is followed by over 40,000 people on X, Barca have made an offer to Vasco da Gama for Rayan. The amount of this offer has not been disclosed, but it would be below the 19-year-old young striker's release clause, which is €40m (£35m).

Chelsea and PSG have courted Rayan

This right-winger or striker has been on the radar of the biggest European clubs for some time. Chelsea were thus recently targeting the next Estevao with the Brazil Under-20 international, whilst Paris Saint-Germain were linked during the last summer transfer window. It must be said that Rayan impresses in South America.

At 19, he is already experiencing his third professional year with Vasco da Gama and has taken an important place in the squad since last year. Thus, in 2025, the Brazilian has scored 12 goals and provided one assist in 30 encounters, which he played mainly as a starter on the right side of attack.

Barca have Rayan's agreement, but not Vasco da Gama's

FC Barcelona have therefore been won over by his performances and potential. The Catalan club want to recruit him as quickly as possible but are prepared to leave Rayan at Vasco da Gama until next summer. An important point for the Brazilian side which could tip the balance in the right direction in this deal.

It should be noted that, according to the same source, the Rio de Janeiro native has already given his agreement to join the Blaugrana. Only Vasco da Gama's remains to complete the case. A transfer during the next winter window would be the ideal moment for the Serie A side since their jewel, who is valued at €18m (£15.4m) by Transfermarkt, is out of contract in December 2026.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.