Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly considering making an approach for Barcelona and Spain youngster Pedro Fernandez.

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona prodigy Pedro Fernandez.

The 17-year-old featured in his first La Liga match of the season for Hansi Flick's side as they beat Real Sociedad 2-1 on home soil on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts suffered a setback in the first half of the contest as Alvaro Odriozola found the net, before strikes from Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski completed a comeback.

After seven matches of La Liga, Barca are currently occupying top spot in the rankings, one point ahead of arch rivals Real Madrid in second.

Fernandez enjoyed his first-team debut for the Spanish giants on the weekend, starting the match before being replaced by Dani Olmo at the interval.

Chelsea, Man City want Barca youngster Fernandez?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona could face difficulty keeping hold of the services of prodigy Fernandez in the near future.

Despite just making his debut in top-flight football, there is supposedly already major interest from across Europe in the 17-year-old.

The report states that Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester City are eyeing up moves for the attacking midfielder ahead of the January window.

Reluctant to lose the talents of Fernandez, Barca are hoping to agree a long-term contract with the teeanger - an agreement which would include a hefty release clause.

The Catalan club's resolve could be tested in 2026, with both Chelsea and Man City said to be considering bids in excess of £13m for the Spain Under-17 international.

Chelsea, Man City transfer strategy

Not a secret to anyone in the world of football, Chelsea's strategy over recent years has seen them stockpile the best young talent in Europe.

After a golden era under Pep Guardiola appears to have ended, Manchester City are now looking to go down the same route as the Blues.

At 17 years of age, Fernandez possesses the potential to blossom into a world-class star at either Stamford Bridge or the Etihad Stadium.