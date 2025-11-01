Barcelona reportedly consider making a move for Arsenal attacker Martin Odegaard during next summer's transfer window.

The 26-year-old has scored 41 goals and registered 40 assists in 205 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, having made the move to the Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid in 2021, initially on loan.

Odegaard famously joined Real Madrid from Stromsgodset in 2015, but he found it difficult to make his mark for Los Blancos, spending time out on loan with Heerenveen, Vitesse Arnhem and Real Sociedad.

In total, the Norway international only featured 11 times for Real Madrid's first team, failing to score or register an assist, and he was allowed to make the move to Arsenal on a permanent basis in August 2021 after spending the second half of the 2020-21 campaign with the Gunners.

Odegaard has developed into one of the leading attacking midfielders in world football during his time at the Emirates Stadium, although he has struggled to get going this season due to injury problems.

Barcelona 'considering' summer move for Odegaard

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona are giving serious consideration to making a move for Odegaard during next summer's transfer window.

The attacker has a contract at the Emirates Stadium until June 2028, while he is the captain of the North London club, so it would be an incredibly difficult transfer to complete.

However, Barcelona are believed to be confident that they would be able to convince the Norwegian to make the move to Camp Nou to play alongside the likes of Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Raphinha.

Dani Olmo's future at the club is far from clear, and his exit could open the door for Odegaard to arrive, although it would be a significant investment from the Catalan side in terms of a transfer fee.

Odegaard to Barcelona: Is a deal realistic?

Arsenal are a club going places - favourites for this season's Premier League title and also serious contenders for the Champions League, so it could be a famous campaign for the club.

The Gunners, for obvious reasons, will be desperate to keep hold of Odegaard, but money talks in football, and it would be fascinating to see what occurs if Barcelona present a huge offer for the attacker.

Odegaard may also feel that he has unfinished business in Spain following his difficulties at Real Madrid, and it would be some story if he came back to haunt Los Blancos in a Barcelona shirt.