[monks data]
Celta Vigo logo
La Liga | Gameweek 12
Nov 9, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Barcelona logo

Celta Vigo
vs.
Barcelona

Team News: Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Football Editor
Team News: Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash between Celta Vigo and Barcelona.

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign away to Celta Vigo on Sunday night.

Hansi Flick's side are currently second in the La Liga table, five points behind the leaders Real Madrid, while the hosts are 12th in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.


CELTA VIGO VS. BARCELONA

CELTA VIGO

Out: Williot Swedberg (ankle) Javi Rueda (muscle), Ionut Andrei Radu (hand)

Doubtful: Hugo Alvarez (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Villar; Rodriguez, Starfelt, Alonso; Mingueza, Beltran, Moriba, Carreira; Jutgla, Iglesias, Zaragoza

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Raphinha (hamstring), Pedri (hamstring)

Doubtful: Joan Garcia (knee), Andreas Christensen (calf), Eric Garcia (face)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Casado, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford; Torres

ID:585326:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2046:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Eric Garcia Gavi Marc-Andre ter Stegen Pedri Raphinha Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!