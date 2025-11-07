Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash between Celta Vigo and Barcelona.

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign away to Celta Vigo on Sunday night.

Hansi Flick's side are currently second in the La Liga table, five points behind the leaders Real Madrid, while the hosts are 12th in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

CELTA VIGO

Out: Williot Swedberg (ankle) Javi Rueda (muscle), Ionut Andrei Radu (hand)

Doubtful: Hugo Alvarez (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Villar; Rodriguez, Starfelt, Alonso; Mingueza, Beltran, Moriba, Carreira; Jutgla, Iglesias, Zaragoza

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Raphinha (hamstring), Pedri (hamstring)

Doubtful: Joan Garcia (knee), Andreas Christensen (calf), Eric Garcia (face)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Casado, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford; Torres

No Data Analysis info