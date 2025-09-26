[monks data]
La Liga | Gameweek 7
Sep 28, 2025 at 5.30pm UK
 
Real Sociedad logo

Barcelona
vs.
Real Sociedad

Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad: Predicted XI for La Liga champions including Lamine Yamal decision

By , Football Editor
Will Yamal be involved? How Barca could line up against Real Sociedad
© Imago
Sports Mole looks at how Barcelona could line up in Sunday evening's La Liga contest with Real Sociedad.

Barcelona are expected to have Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde back in their squad for Sunday's La Liga contest against Real Sociedad.

Yamal has missed Barcelona's last four matches in all competitions with a groin issue, while Balde has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring issue while in training during the September international break.

Both players are set to be involved off the bench against Real Sociedad in the hope that they will then be able to start next week's Champions League home fixture against Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona will need to assess Raphinha after the Brazilian came off against Real Oviedo on Thursday evening with a hamstring problem.

There is every chance that Raphinha will be rested ahead of the PSG match, while head coach Hansi Flick will make changes elsewhere, with Jules Kounde, Marc Casado and Frenkie de Jong in line to return.

Robert Lewandowski could also be introduced in the final third of the field, with the Poland international scoring off the bench against Real Oviedo last time out.

Ferran Torres may therefore move into a wide area, while Eric Garcia could be shifted into the middle of the defence to make room for Kounde at right-back.

Fermin Lopez, Gavi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen remain unavailable through injury for the La Liga champions.

Barcelona possible starting lineup: J Garcia; Kounde, E Garcia, Araujo, Martin; De Jong, Casado; F Torres, Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski

Written by
Matt Law
