Will Yamal be fit? How Barca could line up against Getafe

Sports Mole looks at how Barcelona could line up in their La Liga clash with Getafe on Sunday night.

Barcelona are once again expected to be without the services of Lamine Yamal for Sunday's La Liga match with Getafe, as head coach Hansi Flick plans to be cautious when it comes to the Spaniard.

Yamal has missed Barcelona's last two matches against Valencia and Newcastle United with a groin issue, and the expectation is that he will again be left out against Getafe this weekend.

Barcelona's plan is allegedly to ensure that the teenager is fit for the Champions League match with Paris Saint-Germain at the start of October.

Pau Cubarsi took a knock to his knee in the European clash with Newcastle on Thursday - the centre-back is fit for this match, but it is understood that he will be one of those rested.

As a result, Eric Garcia could come into the XI, while Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres may replace Fermin Lopez and Robert Lewandowski in the final third of the field.

Marcus Rashford scored twice in Barcelona's win over Newcastle at St James' Park, and the England international is set to continue in the starting side here.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Alejandro Balde and Gavi remain unavailable for selection on Sunday due to injuries.

Barcelona possible starting lineup: J Garcia; Kounde, E Garcia, Araujo, Martin; De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Olmo, Rashford; Torres

No Data Analysis info