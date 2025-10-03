[monks data]
Sevilla logo
La Liga | Gameweek 8
Oct 5, 2025 at 3.15pm UK
 
Barcelona logo

Sevilla
vs.
Barcelona

Barcelona lineup vs. Sevilla: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's side including Robert Lewandowski decision

By , Football Editor
Lewandowski in line to return: How Barca could line up against Sevilla
© Imago
Sports Mole looks at how Barcelona could line up in Sunday's La Liga clash with Sevilla, including a return to the side for Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is expected to introduce experienced striker Robert Lewandowski into the starting side for Sunday afternoon's La Liga clash with Sevilla at Estadio Ramon.

Lewandowski has scored four times in six La Liga appearances this season, but he has been eased into the campaign due to an injury problem, and the forward started on the bench against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

The 37-year-old is set to earn a recall this weekend, while there could be two changes to the defensive part of the side, with Ronald Araujo and Alejandro Balde both in line to feature from the first whistle.

Flick will be considering freshening up his midfield, with Marc Casado an option, but it is expected that Frenkie de Jong and Pedri will continue in that area of the field on Sunday.

Eric Garcia is fit, with the Spaniard only suffering muscular fatigue against PSG, although the defender could be one of the players to be given a rest from the first whistle here.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Joan Garcia and Raphinha all are unavailable for selection through injury, while Lamine Yamal is facing more time out with a groin issue which he is struggling to overcome.

Fermin is now close to a return, though, and he could be back against Girona after the October international break, while the same is expected for Raphinha.

Marcus Rashford is set to retain his spot in the final third of the field, while there should again be a start in the number 10 spot for Dani Olmo, with Ferran Torres moving into a wide area due to Yamal's absence.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Szczesny; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; F Torres Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski

ID:582888:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2532:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!