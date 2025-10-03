Sports Mole looks at how Barcelona could line up in Sunday's La Liga clash with Sevilla, including a return to the side for Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is expected to introduce experienced striker Robert Lewandowski into the starting side for Sunday afternoon's La Liga clash with Sevilla at Estadio Ramon.

Lewandowski has scored four times in six La Liga appearances this season, but he has been eased into the campaign due to an injury problem, and the forward started on the bench against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

The 37-year-old is set to earn a recall this weekend, while there could be two changes to the defensive part of the side, with Ronald Araujo and Alejandro Balde both in line to feature from the first whistle.

Flick will be considering freshening up his midfield, with Marc Casado an option, but it is expected that Frenkie de Jong and Pedri will continue in that area of the field on Sunday.

Eric Garcia is fit, with the Spaniard only suffering muscular fatigue against PSG, although the defender could be one of the players to be given a rest from the first whistle here.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Joan Garcia and Raphinha all are unavailable for selection through injury, while Lamine Yamal is facing more time out with a groin issue which he is struggling to overcome.

Fermin is now close to a return, though, and he could be back against Girona after the October international break, while the same is expected for Raphinha.

Marcus Rashford is set to retain his spot in the final third of the field, while there should again be a start in the number 10 spot for Dani Olmo, with Ferran Torres moving into a wide area due to Yamal's absence.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Szczesny; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; F Torres Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski

No Data Analysis info