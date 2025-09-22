Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the La Liga clash between Real Oviedo and Barcelona.

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Real Oviedo on Thursday night.

Hansi Flick's side will enter the match off the back of a 3-0 victory over Getafe, with the result moving them back into second spot in the La Liga table, two points behind the leaders Real Madrid.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Real Oviedo vs. Barcelona kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 8.30pm UK time on Thursday night.

Where is Real Oviedo vs. Barcelona being played?

The match will take place at Real Oviedo's Estadio Carlos Tartiere.

The last meeting between the two sides in the stadium came back in January 2001, with Barcelona recording a 3-2 victory, but Real Oviedo shocked the Catalan giants with a 1-0 success at Camp Nou in their last meeting in May 2001.

How to watch Real Oviedo vs. Barcelona in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Real Oviedo and Barcelona will be available to watch on Premier Sports 1. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

What is at stake for Real Oviedo and Barcelona?

Barcelona have been victorious in each of their last three matches in all competitions, and their room for error is small at this stage due to Real Madrid's excellent form.

The Catalan outfit could be five points behind the leaders Real Madrid by the time that this match kicks off, so there will be pressure on the reigning champions to respond with another victory.

As for Real Oviedo, the promoted outfit will enter the clash off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Elche, and a tough start to the season has left them down in 17th spot in the table, boasting only three points from five games.

