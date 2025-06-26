Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly eyeing a potential move for Andreas Christensen after identifying the Barcelona defender as a potential target.

AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen this summer.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick can currently call upon Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo and Christensen as his central defensive options.

However, the Blaugrana are expected to offload one of their centre-backs this summer after sporting director Deco recently admitted the position was "overcrowded".

Cubarsi and Martinez are regarded as the club's first-choice options, while Flick is keen to keep hold of Garcia, leaving Araujo and Christensen as the potential candidates to leave the club.

Milan want Christensen move

According to Fichajes, AC Milan are eyeing a move for Christensen after identifying the Danish defender as a possible transfer target.

The report states that Christensen has emerged as an 'attractive option' for the Rossoneri, who are preparing for a new era under former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.

Milan are keeping a close eye on the player's situation at Barcelona, as they sense the potential to pull off a cut-price transfer.

Barcelona will be unable to demand over the odds for the defender due to the fact that he is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

Could Christensen block a summer exit?

While Barcelona will listen to offers for Christensen, they may face a difficult task to convince him to leave the club this summer.

According to Cadena SER, Christensen wants to stay at Barcelona to see out the final year of his contract.

Christensen's family are understood to be happy in Barcelona, and he appears to be focusing on gaining more playing time rather than contemplating an exit.

The experienced defender will hope to have an injury-free season wherever he plays his football next term, after he was restricted to just six appearances in 2024-25 due to Achilles and muscle injuries.