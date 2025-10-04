Marcus Rashford's 'ambitious' Barcelona objective revealed as Man United loanee sets lofty goal involvement target

By
'Ambitious' objective: Rashford sets lofty Barcelona goal involvement target
© Imago
Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford reportedly sets an 'ambitious' goal involvement target for his first season at Barcelona.

Marcus Rashford has reportedly set himself an 'ambitious' goal involvement target for his maiden season as a Barcelona player.

The England international has made a promising start to life at Barcelona after arriving on loan from Manchester United in the summer transfer window. 

Rashford has scored two goals and contributed four assists in his first nine competitive appearances for Hansi Flick's side, including his set-up for Ferran Torres's opener in Wednesday's Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the 27-year-old is still waiting for his first La Liga goal, with both of his strikes taking place in last month's 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the Champions League.

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford celebrates with Jules Kounde on September 18, 2025

Rashford sets ambitious Barcelona target

While he is yet to open his top-flight account in Spain, that has not stopped Rashford from setting a lofty target for the 2025-26 campaign.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Man United loanee is looking to register 30 to 40 goal involvements across all competitons this term. 

The report suggests that Rashford is confident of achieving his objective after impressing with his performances in the opening stages of the season.

Rashford will be aware that his displays for Barcelona will ultimately decide whether he is in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

As it stands, the attacker is firmly in Tuchel's thinking, after being included in the squad for the upcoming matches against Wales and Latvia. 

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford pictured on September 18, 2025

Is Rashford's objective realistic?

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha proved last season that you can hit lofty goal involvement numbers while thriving in Flick's attacking approach.

Yamal registered 18 goals and 21 assists in 55 matches last term, while Raphinha racked up 34 goals and 22 assists in 57 appearances. 

As a result, Rashford's objective seems plausible; however, it will ultimately depend on how much playing time he enjoys this season.

The Englishman is currently enjoying a run in the starting lineup, but that is partly due to Raphinha and Yamal's injury struggles. 

With that said, if Rashford continues to take his opportunities, he will surely remain part of the starting XI even when Raphinha and Yamal are back to full fitness. 

ID:582967:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4280:
Written by
Ben Sully

Click here for more stories about Ferran Torres

Click here for more stories about Manchester United

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Ferran Torres Hansi Flick Lamine Yamal Marcus Rashford Raphinha Thomas Tuchel Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
 
Workington
P-P
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!