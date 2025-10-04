Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford reportedly sets an 'ambitious' goal involvement target for his first season at Barcelona.

Marcus Rashford has reportedly set himself an 'ambitious' goal involvement target for his maiden season as a Barcelona player.

The England international has made a promising start to life at Barcelona after arriving on loan from Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Rashford has scored two goals and contributed four assists in his first nine competitive appearances for Hansi Flick's side, including his set-up for Ferran Torres's opener in Wednesday's Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the 27-year-old is still waiting for his first La Liga goal, with both of his strikes taking place in last month's 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the Champions League.

Rashford sets ambitious Barcelona target

While he is yet to open his top-flight account in Spain, that has not stopped Rashford from setting a lofty target for the 2025-26 campaign.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Man United loanee is looking to register 30 to 40 goal involvements across all competitons this term.

The report suggests that Rashford is confident of achieving his objective after impressing with his performances in the opening stages of the season.

Rashford will be aware that his displays for Barcelona will ultimately decide whether he is in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

As it stands, the attacker is firmly in Tuchel's thinking, after being included in the squad for the upcoming matches against Wales and Latvia.

Is Rashford's objective realistic?

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha proved last season that you can hit lofty goal involvement numbers while thriving in Flick's attacking approach.

Yamal registered 18 goals and 21 assists in 55 matches last term, while Raphinha racked up 34 goals and 22 assists in 57 appearances.

As a result, Rashford's objective seems plausible; however, it will ultimately depend on how much playing time he enjoys this season.

The Englishman is currently enjoying a run in the starting lineup, but that is partly due to Raphinha and Yamal's injury struggles.

With that said, if Rashford continues to take his opportunities, he will surely remain part of the starting XI even when Raphinha and Yamal are back to full fitness.