Barcelona will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Getafe on Sunday night.
The reigning champions sit second in the La Liga table, boasting 10 points from their first four matches, while the visitors are fourth on nine points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
BARCELONA
Out: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Lamine Yamal (groin)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, E Garcia, Araujo, Martin; De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Olmo, Rashford; Torres
GETAFE
Out: Juanmi (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Soria; Dakonam, Abqar, Duarte; Femenia, Martin, Milla, Arambarri, Rico; Mayoral, Liso