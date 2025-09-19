[monks data]
Barcelona logo
La Liga | Gameweek 5
Sep 21, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Getafe logo

Barcelona
vs.
Getafe

Team News: Barcelona vs. Getafe injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Football Editor
Team News: Barcelona vs. Getafe injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash between Barcelona and Getafe.

Barcelona will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Getafe on Sunday night.

The reigning champions sit second in the La Liga table, boasting 10 points from their first four matches, while the visitors are fourth on nine points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


BARCELONA VS. GETAFE

BARCELONA

Out: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Lamine Yamal (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, E Garcia, Araujo, Martin; De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Olmo, Rashford; Torres

GETAFE

Out: Juanmi (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Soria; Dakonam, Abqar, Duarte; Femenia, Martin, Milla, Arambarri, Rico; Mayoral, Liso

ID:581846:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect1784:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Alejandro Balde Lamine Yamal Marc-Andre ter Stegen Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!