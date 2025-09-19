Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash between Barcelona and Getafe.

Barcelona will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Getafe on Sunday night.

The reigning champions sit second in the La Liga table, boasting 10 points from their first four matches, while the visitors are fourth on nine points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BARCELONA VS. GETAFE

BARCELONA

Out: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Lamine Yamal (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, E Garcia, Araujo, Martin; De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Olmo, Rashford; Torres

GETAFE

Out: Juanmi (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Soria; Dakonam, Abqar, Duarte; Femenia, Martin, Milla, Arambarri, Rico; Mayoral, Liso

