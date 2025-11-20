Saturday’s La Liga clash sees Barcelona take on Athletic Bilbao at the new Camp Nou as the champions seek to close the gap on Real Madrid.
Athletic, meanwhile, hope to build momentum after a difficult opening to their campaign, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of this encounter
Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
Out: Pedri (muscle), Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Frenkie de Jong (suspension)
Doubtful: Marc Casado (thigh)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J. Garcia; E. Garcia, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Casado, Olmo, Lopez; Yamal, Lewandowski, Rashford
Athletic Bilbao
Out: Inaki Williams (muscle), Maroan Sannadi (meniscus), Benat Prados (ACL), Unai Eguiluz (ACL), Yeray Alvarez (suspension)
Doubtful: Oihan Sancet (thigh)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Berchiche, Laporte, Vivian, Gorosabel; Jauregizar, Ruiz de Galarreta; Williams, Sanchez, Berenguer; Guruzeta
