By
Team News: Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao.

Saturday’s La Liga clash sees Barcelona take on Athletic Bilbao at the new Camp Nou as the champions seek to close the gap on Real Madrid. 

Athletic, meanwhile, hope to build momentum after a difficult opening to their campaign, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of this encounter 


Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona 

Out: Pedri (muscle), Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Frenkie de Jong (suspension)

Doubtful: Marc Casado (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J. Garcia; E. Garcia, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Casado, Olmo, Lopez; Yamal, Lewandowski, Rashford

Athletic Bilbao

Out: Inaki Williams (muscle), Maroan Sannadi (meniscus), Benat Prados (ACL), Unai Eguiluz (ACL), Yeray Alvarez (suspension)

Doubtful: Oihan Sancet (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Berchiche, Laporte, Vivian, Gorosabel; Jauregizar, Ruiz de Galarreta; Williams, Sanchez, Berenguer; Guruzeta

