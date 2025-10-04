Flick drops 'complicated' Yamal update before Clasico

Lamine Yamal's injury status ahead of the El Clasico against Real Madrid on October 26 remains unclear following Hansi Flick's latest remarks.





Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has made a revelation about Lamine Yamal ahead of the international break.

The teenage star will miss Spain’s World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria this month due to a groin injury, which rules out the 18-year-old from Barca's La Liga trip to Sevilla on Sunday.

The Spanish top-flight leaders host Girona on October 18 and travel to Olympiacos three days later in the Champions League before heading to the capital for this season's first Clasico against Real Madrid.

Although that match is still three weeks away, Flick may have given a hint about Yamal's fitness ahead of the fixture on October 26.

Flick drops Yamal hint ahead of El Clasico

Flick has suggested that he is uncertain about the possibility of Yamal featuring against Xabi Alonso’s team later this month.

“I don't know if Lamine will be ready for El Clasico,” said the Barcelona boss via Fabrizio Romano.

“It's a complicated injury; it's not easy to say whether he can play in two or three weeks. We'll take it step by step.”



Yamal finished as one of the top players in the 2025 Ballon d'Or voting, coming second with 1059 votes behind the eventual winner Ousmane Dembele.

The teenager, who only recently returned to action for Barcelona after a previous groin injury, has scored two goals in La Liga and assisted three in four matches, bringing his total to five goal involvements this season.

What is Yamal’s record in the Clasico?

Yamal has played seven competitive El Clasico matches against Real Madrid, winning four and losing three, with no draws.

The youngster has scored three goals and provided two assists in all competitions against Madrid, including two goals in four La Liga appearances.

On October 28, 2023, Yamal became the youngest player to appear in a Clasico at 16 years and 107 days, surpassing former Barca player Vicenc Martínez.

The youngster also holds the record as the youngest goalscorer in the fixture, scoring on October 26, 2024, at 17 years and 105 days old, thereby eclipsing Ansu Fati's record.