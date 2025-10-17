Barcelona confirm that Ferran Torres will miss Saturday's La Liga clash with Girona, which could open the door for 17-year-old Toni Fernandez to lead the line.

Barcelona have confirmed that Ferran Torres will miss Saturday's La Liga clash with Girona, giving head coach Hansi Flick a dilemma when it comes to the centre-forward spot in his side.

Torres pulled out of the Spain squad during the international break due to discomfort in his hamstring, and the decision has been made to rest him for this weekend's league game.

“First team player Ferran Torres will miss tomorrow’s match against Girona as a precaution, due to discomfort stemming from the hamstring overload in his left leg, sustained during the international break," read a statement from Barcelona.

The 25-year-old has been in strong form this season, scoring five goals and registering one assist in 10 appearances, but he will be out against Girona, while the same can also be said for Robert Lewandowski.

Dani Olmo, Raphinha and Gavi are also missing, while Lamine Yamal is only expected to be on the bench, with the 18-year-old managing a recent groin problem.

Torres has been ruled out of Barca's clash with Girona

As a result, Flick has a dilemma when it comes to the centre-forward spot, and while Marcus Rashford is an option, the Barcelona head coach could turn to 17-year-old Toni Fernandez.

The Spaniard has been on the bench for every one of Barcelona's first-team games this season, including their two Champions League fixtures, but he is yet to play a minute.

Fernandez's only appearance for the senior side came in the Copa del Rey back in January, and he could now be in line for a full debut, as Barcelona look to return to winning ways following their 4-1 loss to Sevilla last time out.

Flick: 'We have to find solutions against Girona'

Flick said that Barcelona "have to find solutions" against Girona amid their availability issues.

“It’s something I can’t change. We have to find solutions. We have to find players who can start, who can play 90 minutes," said the manager.

“Lamine and Fermin are back, but we have to manage them. I know that at our best, we can beat anyone. The most important thing for me is to fight from the start and play our best football.

“Of course, we’ve been missing players. It’s not always easy. We have to manage the situation. Maybe tomorrow La Masia will have a chance. We will see what happens.”

Barcelona are currently second in the La Liga table, two points behind leaders Real Madrid, with the capital outfit not in action until Sunday night against Getafe.

