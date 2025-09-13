Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal is given the all-clear to return to the Catalan outfit's squad, more than a year since suffering a serious knee injury.

Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal has been given the all-clear to return to the Catalan outfit's squad, more than a year since suffering a serious knee injury.

The 18-year-old broke into Barcelona's first-team squad last August, but he only made three appearances for the La Liga giants before suffering a serious knee problem, which kept him on the sidelines for more than a year.

Bernal's return has now been confirmed, though, with the midfielder set to be back on the bench against Valencia in Sunday night's La Liga contest.

"He’s back! Marc Bernal has done it. More than a year on, the midfielder is once again available for selection by Hansi Flick," read a statement on Barcelona's official website.

"It’s been exactly 382 days since that fateful night at Vallecas on 27 August 2024, when he picked up his injury deep into stoppage time. Now, on 13 September 2025, he has finally been given the all-clear.

Bernal to return to Barcelona squad against Valencia

"The road to recovery has been anything but straightforward. A product of La Masia, Bernal has had to endure several stages of rehabilitation, showing maximum effort and sacrifice in his bid to return in the best possible shape.

"He had already rejoined the group in pre-season, but both player and club opted for patience, waiting until the medical green light arrived. It’s a huge boost for everyone around the club."

Speaking during his press conference on Saturday, Barcelona head coach Flick confirmed that Bernal would be on the bench for the La Liga fixture with Valencia.

"Marc won’t be in the starting lineup, but he will be on the bench, and the next step in his recovery process is to be available. I’m looking forward to seeing him on the pitch and playing more," said the manager.

How influential could Bernal be for Barcelona?

Bernal's performances in the early stages of last season were incredibly impressive, and he is extremely highly-rated by Barcelona, with the teenager set to play an important role this season.

The teenager's contract at Camp Nou is actually due to expire next summer, but he is set to sign a three-year extension at the end of the season, so there is no chance of him leaving the La Liga champions.

Bernal will be eased into the team in the coming weeks, but it would not be a surprise to see him become a regular in the second half of the campaign, while a spot in the Spain squad for the 2026 World Cup cannot be ruled out.