Barcelona have confirmed their squad for Thursday's Champions League clash with Newcastle United, and Lamine Yamal is the notable absentee, with the Spaniard absent through injury.

Yamal missed out against Valencia in La Liga on Sunday due to a groin problem which he aggravated during the September international break.

The 18-year-old, at the time, was seen as a major doubt for the European fixture with Newcastle at St James' Park, and his absence for the contest in England has now been confirmed.

Barcelona are also again missing Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Alejandro Balde (hamstring) and Gavi (knee) through injury, but there is a return to the squad for Frenkie de Jong, who suffered a groin issue on international duty with the Netherlands.

Marcus Rashford is in line to feature on English soil for the first time since joining Barcelona on loan over the summer, while fellow new arrival Roony Bardghji, who started against Valencia, has also been selected.

Yamal's absence is a major blow for Barcelona, though, with the attacker in excellent form at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, scoring two goals and registering three assists in three La Liga appearances.

“No, he won’t be available for tomorrow," said Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick when asked about Yamal during his press conference ahead of the Valencia match.

“He played for the national team despite discomfort. He played 75-78 minutes with discomfort and without training between matches. And that’s not looking after the players.

“I think the Spanish national team has a great squad, the best players in the world, but they haven’t looked after their players and that’s news that saddens me."

When asked whether he had spoken to Spain boss Luis de la Fuente about Yamal's situation, Flick said: “I’ve never spoken to him, just texted, but I’ve never spoken to him. My Spanish isn’t very good, neither is his English, but at the end of the day, communication could be better, we don’t just have one player, we have more.

“I’ve been in that situation too, but communication with the club has to be good, and it has to be good.”

Barcelona will be back in La Liga action against Getafe on Sunday, and it remains to be seen whether Yamal is declared fit for the fixture with the capital side.

Barcelona squad vs. Newcastle

J Garcia, Szczesny, Kochen; Araujo, Cubarsi, Christensen, Martin, Kounde, E Garcia, Jofre; Pedri, F Lopez, Casado, Olmo, De Jong, Bernal; F Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Rashford, Roony, A Fernandez

