Sports Mole rounds up Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their La Liga clash with Valencia.

Barcelona will be aiming to return to winning ways in La Liga when they tackle Valencia on Sunday night.

Hansi Flick's side are fourth in the La Liga table, boasting seven points from their opening three matches.

The reigning La Liga champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano last time out, and they could be five points behind Real Madrid in the table by the time that this match kicks off.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Valencia, who are ninth in the table, boasting four points from three matches.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona are currently without the services of experienced goalkeeper Ter Stegen due to a back operation, and the Germany international will not be available for selection until later in the year.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 18 (vs. Newcastle United)

Barcelona will be missing key midfielder De Jong on Sunday, with the 28-year-old picking up a muscular injury while on international duty with the Netherlands, and he is also a doubt for the Champions League clash with Newcastle United.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona will be missing Balde on Sunday due to a hamstring injury which he suffered in training earlier this month, and the defender could be on the sidelines until October.

Gavi

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona are currently concerned by a knee injury for Gavi, with an operation not ruled out at this stage, but for now, the midfielder will spend time in the treatment room until the pain has subsided.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for the La Liga clash.

