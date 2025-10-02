Barcelona set a scoring record in Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, but they ultimately came up short against the European champions.

Barcelona set a scoring record in Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, but they ultimately came up short against the European champions.

Ferran Torres sent Barcelona ahead in the 19th minute of the contest, but Senny Mayulu levelled the scores in the latter stages of the first period, before Goncalo Ramos registered a late winner for Luis Enrique’s side.

Barcelona’s goal meant that the Catalan outfit have now scored in each of their last 45 matches in all competitions, which is the best scoring streak in their history, surpassing the 44 matches that they managed between November 1942 and February 1944.

Torres produced a smart finish off a Marcus Rashford assist, and the La Liga champions have now managed 127 goals in all competitions in their last 45 games.

The night ultimately ended in disappointment, though, as an injury-hit PSG produced one of the results of the season to claim all three points.

Flick: ‘PSG deserved to win’

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick said that he had no complaints with his side’s defeat, claiming that PSG “deserved to win”.

“In the first half, in the first half hour, we were better than in the second, but we didn’t play at our best against an opponent who deserved to win. They’re a great team,” Flick told reporters.

"I think you could see in the second half that some players were very tired. “Pedri, Frenkie [de Jong]… but everyone gave their all on the pitch. With the score at 1-1, you have to have a better defensive structure. We have to learn and improve.

“We can’t say we’re at their level today. But I believe in my team, and we didn’t see our best today. We didn’t have our structure in the second half.

“We have to train and improve. Today’s game helps us a lot. I’m sure we can play like PSG, but we have to hold on. We have to last the full ninety minutes, we have to be better in defence, in possession, and exploiting spaces.”

What next for Barcelona?

Barcelona will be aiming to return to winning ways when they continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Sevilla on Sunday afternoon.

The Catalan outfit managed to capitalise on Real Madrid’s defeat in the Madrid derby to move to the top of the La Liga table last weekend, boasting 19 points from their opening seven matches of the season.

Barcelona will then welcome Girona in La Liga on October 18, before their next Champions League fixture takes place at home to Olympiacos on October 21.

