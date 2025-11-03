Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Club Brugge and Barcelona, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Barcelona will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the Champions League when they continue their league phase campaign with a clash against Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

Hansi Flick's side have six points to show from their three matches in the competition, which has left them in ninth spot in the overall table, level on points with eighth-placed Newcastle United.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, have three points from their first three games, which sees them occupy 20th.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides ahead of their contest in Belgium on Wednesday night.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 2

Club Brugge wins: 0

Draws: 0

Barcelona wins: 2

Barcelona and Club Brugge have only locked horns on two previous occasions, and both matches have ended in wins for the Catalan giants, with the games occurring in the group stage of the 2002-03 Champions League.

The La Liga outfit recorded a 3-2 win when the pair first met in September 2002, with Luis Enrique, Gaizka Mendieta and Javier Saviola on the scoresheet for the home side.

Barcelona then recorded a 1-0 victory in the reverse match in Belgium, with Juan Roman Riquelme scoring the only goal of the contest on matchday five in Group H.

The Catalan team will therefore be aiming to make it three straight wins over Club Brugge in the competition on Wednesday night.

Previous meetings

Oct 29, 2002: Club Brugge 0-1 Barcelona (Champions League Group Stage)

Sept 18, 2002: Barcelona 3-2 Club Brugge (Champions League Group Stage)

Read more on Club Brugge vs Barcelona

No Data Analysis info