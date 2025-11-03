[monks data]
Club Brugge
Champions League | League Stage
Nov 5, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Barcelona logo

BruggeClub Brugge
vs.
Barcelona

Club Brugge vs. Barcelona: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of Champions League clash

By , Football Editor
Club Brugge vs. Barcelona: Head-to-head record and past meetings
© Iconsport
Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Club Brugge and Barcelona, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Barcelona will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the Champions League when they continue their league phase campaign with a clash against Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

Hansi Flick's side have six points to show from their three matches in the competition, which has left them in ninth spot in the overall table, level on points with eighth-placed Newcastle United.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, have three points from their first three games, which sees them occupy 20th.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides ahead of their contest in Belgium on Wednesday night.


Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 2

Club Brugge wins: 0

Draws: 0

Barcelona wins: 2

Barcelona and Club Brugge have only locked horns on two previous occasions, and both matches have ended in wins for the Catalan giants, with the games occurring in the group stage of the 2002-03 Champions League.

The La Liga outfit recorded a 3-2 win when the pair first met in September 2002, with Luis Enrique, Gaizka Mendieta and Javier Saviola on the scoresheet for the home side.

Barcelona then recorded a 1-0 victory in the reverse match in Belgium, with Juan Roman Riquelme scoring the only goal of the contest on matchday five in Group H.

The Catalan team will therefore be aiming to make it three straight wins over Club Brugge in the competition on Wednesday night.

Previous meetings

Oct 29, 2002: Club Brugge 0-1 Barcelona (Champions League Group Stage)

Sept 18, 2002: Barcelona 3-2 Club Brugge (Champions League Group Stage)


Read more on Club Brugge vs Barcelona

ID:585000:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2969:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Hansi Flick Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!