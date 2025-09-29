Barcelona vs. PSG: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash.

A potential precursor to the 2025-26 Champions League final - which Liverpool, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Bayern Munich will of course have something to say about - Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain will meet in a battle of the behemoths on Wednesday evening at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Last year's winners and losing semi-finalists both made ideal starts to their latest European adventure in matchweek one of the league phase, as La Blaugrana eked out a 2-1 win over Newcastle United while Les Parisiens thumped Atalanta BC 4-0.

Both sides also lead the way in their respective divisions following top-flight successes at the weekend, as Barcelona edged out Real Sociedad 2-1 to rise to the top of the La Liga table, while Luis Enrique's PSG overcame Auxerre 2-0 in Ligue 1.

However, while Barcelona received a major selection boost at the weekend with the return of Lamine Yamal to full fitness, the French giants are facing a fitness crisis for Wednesday's mouthwatering showdown.



Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 15

Barcelona wins: 6

Draws: 4

PSG wins: 5

These two sides have met on 15 previous occasions in all competitions, and it is Barcelona that lead the overall head-to-head record, boasting six wins to PSG's five, while there have also been four draws.

The pair first locked horns in the quarter-finals of the 1994-95 Champions League, with PSG booking their spot in the semi-finals of the competition courtesy of a 3-2 aggregate success.

Barcelona gained revenge by winning the Cup Winners' Cup in 1997, beating PSG 1-0 in the final, but the two teams did not meet again until the quarter-finals of the 2012-13 Champions League.

Away goals saw the Catalan giants advance to the final four, and the two teams then met four times during the 2014-15 Champions League, twice in the group and twice in the quarter-finals.

Barcelona again had the upper hand, ultimately running out 5-1 winners on aggregate in the final eight, but PSG did beat them 3-2 in Paris during that particular campaign before losing 3-1 at Camp Nou.

There was then the two stunning meetings in the last-16 stage of the 2016-17 competition, with PSG placing themselves in a strong position to reach the final eight by winning the first leg 4-0 at home.

Barcelona had other ideas, though, and incredibly ran out 6-1 winners at Camp Nou in the return fixture to advance, and there is no question that PSG will still be thinking about that result.

The pair again met in the last-16 stage of the 2020-21 competition, and it was PSG's turn to gain revenge, running out 5-2 winners on aggregate, which included a 4-1 triumph in Spain.

Barcelona were 3-2 winners in Paris in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in April 2024, but PSG won the reverse match 4-1 to advance to the semi-finals with a 6-4 aggregate success.

Previous meetings

Apr 16, 2024: Barcelona 1-4 PSG (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

Apr 10, 2024: PSG 2-3 Barcelona (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

Mar 10, 2021: PSG 1-1 Barcelona (Champions League Round of 16)

Feb 16, 2021: Barcelona 1-4 PSG (Champions League Round of 16)

Mar 08, 2017: Barcelona 6-1 PSG (Champions League Round of 16)

Feb 14, 2017: PSG 4-0 Barcelona (Champions League Round of 16)

Apr 21, 2015: Barcelona 2-0 PSG (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

Apr 15, 2015: PSG 1-3 Barcelona (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

Dec 10, 2014: Barcelona 3-1 PSG (Champions League Group Stage)

Sep 30, 2014: PSG 3-2 Barcelona (Champions League Group Stage)

Apr 10, 2013: Barcelona 1-1 PSG (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

Apr 02, 2013: PSG 2-2 Barcelona (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

May 14, 1997: Barcelona 1-0 PSG (Cup Winners' Cup Final)

Mar 15, 1995: PSG 2-1 Barcelona (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

