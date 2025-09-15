Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona's Champions League clash with Newcastle United.

Barcelona will begin their 2025-26 Champions League challenge with a clash against Newcastle United.

The La Liga champions are regarded as one of the favourites to win the competition this season, while the Magpies will be looking to make an impression on their return to Europe's biggest club tournament.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Champions League clash.

What time does Newcastle vs. Barcelona kick off?

The Champions League league phase fixture will kick off at 8pm on Thursday night.

Where is Newcastle vs. Barcelona being played?

Newcastle's St James' Park stadium will host the Champions League fixture.

The last meeting between the two sides in the famous ground came back in March 2003, with Barcelona running out 1-0 winners in the group-stage fixture courtesy of goals from Patrick Kluivert and Thiago Motta.

How to watch Newcastle vs. Barcelona in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League clash between Newcastle and Barcelona will be available on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK. On Sky, TNT Sports 1 is located on channel 410.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to access the game on the Discovery+ app on their phone or tablet device.

Highlights

TNT Sports have an official X account which will show the best of the action, including any goals, as well as a YouTube channel which will show the highlights of the match later in the evening.

What is at stake for Newcastle and Barcelona on matchday one?

Both sides will be determined to start their league stage campaigns with a win on Thursday night, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating battle at St James' Park, where the atmosphere should be electric.

The two teams have locked horns on four previous occasions, with Barcelona recording three wins, while Newcastle's sole success came at home in the group stage of the tournament in 1997-98.

Newcastle will be aiming to show that they can compete with the best teams in the tournament, while a strong result for Barcelona would only strengthen their spot among the favourites for the trophy this season.

