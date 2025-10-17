Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Elche and Athletic Bilbao, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Athletic Bilbao will be aiming to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they resume their domestic campaign with a clash against Elche at Estadio Martínez Valero.

The visitors are currently eighth in the La Liga table, picking up 13 points from their opening eight matches of the season, while Elche are seventh, also gathering 13 points from their first eight games of 2025-26.

Match preview

Elche have been one of the surprise packages in La Liga this season, boasting a record of three wins, four draws and one defeat from their eight matches to collect 13 points, which has left them in seventh spot in the table.

Eder Sarabia's side finished second in last season's Segunda Division to secure a return to the top flight, so their main focus for the 2025-26 campaign will be to avoid relegation.

The early signs have been positive, with Elche's only defeat of the season coming last time out against Alaves.

The Green-striped ones have beaten Levante, Real Oviedo and Celta Vigo in Spain's top flight this season, but their standout result of the campaign was a 1-1 away to Atletico Madrid at the end of August.

Elche actually beat Athletic 1-0 in the last match between the two sides in May 2023, while their last home success over the Lions was a 2-0 victory on the final matchday of the 2020-21 La Liga campaign.

Athletic recorded a much-needed 2-1 win over Mallorca before the October international break, with that result following a 4-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Ernesto Valverde's side started their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with three straight wins over Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis, but they then went on a six-game winless run before overcoming Mallorca last time out.

The Lions lost five of their six games between September 13 and October 1, so it has been a tough few weeks for the Basque outfit, who currently sit in eighth spot in the table, picking up 13 points from their eight matches.

Athletic finished fourth in Spain's top flight last season, with an excellent season seeing them collect 70 points, suffering only six defeats, but they have already lost three times in their first eight games.

Valverde's side will continue their Champions League campaign against Qarabag next week before ending the month with a home fixture against Getafe, while November will begin with the Basque derby away to Real Sociedad.

Elche La Liga form:

WDWDWL

Athletic La Liga form:

WLLDLW

Athletic form (all competitions):

LLDLLW

Team News

Elche will be without the services of Grady Diangana due to an injury issue, while David Affengruber is suspended following his red card in the team's 3-1 defeat to Elche last time out.

The home side will also need to make late checks on the fitness of Hector Fort and Adria Pedrosa.

Andre Silva has been in excellent form for Elche this season, scoring four times in seven appearances, and he will feature in the final third of the field, while there will also be a spot in the side for Rafa Mir.

As for Athletic, Benat Prados and Unai Egiluz will miss the match due to injury problems, while Mikel Vesga, Oihan Sancet and Alex Berenguer are all doubts for the away side.

The Basque club will also be missing Yeray Alvarez through suspension, with the defender unavailable for selection until April 2026 after using a banned substance.

Nico Williams has had his injury problems this season, but the Spain international is fit for this one, and he will be aiming to add to the one goal and two assists that he has managed in four La Liga appearances this term.

Elche possible starting lineup:

Pena; Chust, Donald, Bigas; Nunez, Mendoza, Febas, Aguado, Valera; Mir, Silva

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Areso, Paredes, Vivian, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Navarro, N Williams; Guruzeta

We say: Elche 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Athletic have struggled for results of late, and they will be coming up against an Elche side that have impressed in the early stages of the campaign. Athletic are good enough to win this, but we are expecting Elche to claim a share of the spoils.

