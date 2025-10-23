Go Ahead Eagles and Aston Villa announce their starting lineups for Thursday's Europa League fixture.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has made seven changes to his starting lineup for Thursday's Europa League fixture against Go Ahead Eagles.

Having already won twice in this year's competition and with Manchester City to come on Sunday, Emery always had the temptation to rotate his team for this fixture.

The Spaniard has settled on rotating half of his starting lineup with Emiliano Martinez, Pau Torres, Amadou Onana and Evann Guessand retaining their places in the team.

Ollie Watkins makes his return to the attack after picking up a knock on international duty, while Jadon Sancho makes just his second start since joining on loan from Manchester United.

Victor Lindelof also finally makes his first start in a Villa start, albeit at right-back rather than in the centre, and Emiliano Buendia is rewarded for his recent strong form with a start in the final third.

Harvey Elliott surprisingly misses out on an outing in the first XI, although the Liverpool loanee will hope to feature in the second half.

Go Ahead Eagles make minimal changes for Villa game

Meanwhile, Go Ahead Eagles boss Melvin Boel has opted to retain the bulk of the team that pushed PSV Eindhoven last time out.

The only change is in midfield with 19-year-old Yassir Salah Rahmouni being chosen to replace Evert Linthorst in what is his first start of the campaign.

Go Ahead Eagles XI: De Busser; Deijl, Nauber, Kramer, James, Breum, Smit, Suray, Margaret, Meulensteen, Salah Rahmouni

Subs: Plogmann, Verdoni, Twigt, Linthorst, Sivertsen, Weijenberg, Goudmijn, Van Zwam, Dirksen, Stokkers, Adelgaard, Boakye

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Lindelof, Torres, Mings, Maatsen; Onana, Bogarde; Guessand, Sancho, Buendia; Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Proctor, Cash, Konsa, McGinn, Elliott, Malen, Rogers, Kamara

