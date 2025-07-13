Preview: Buducnost vs Noah - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Buducnost Podgorica and FC Noah, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Buducnost Podgorica and FC Noah go head to head at the Podgorica City Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday.

Last week’s first leg ended in a 1-0 victory in favour of Noah in Armenian, meaning the Blue-Whites must overturn the one-goal deficit to keep their dreams of Champions League football alive.



Match preview

Buducnost Podgorica’s dreams of securing Champions League football suffered a setback last Tuesday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against FC Noah in the first leg of the first qualifying round.

With nothing to separate the two sides at half time, Moroccan midfielder Imran Oulad Omar grabbed the headlines for Noah as he broke the deadlock in the 68th minute to fire them to a vital first-leg victory.

Nenad Lalatovic’s men now find themselves on the cusp of another first-round exit from the Champions League qualifiers, having failed to go past this stage in four of their previous appearances in the qualifiers.

Buducnost Podgorica booked their spot in the Champions League qualifiers after storming to the 2024-25 Montenegrin First League title with 84 points from 35 league matches — their seventh top-flight crown and a second in the last three seasons.

However, the Blue-Whites have failed to win four of their five games since the end of last season, losing three and claiming one draw, with a 2-1 friendly victory over Slovenian outfit NS Mura being the exception.

Ahead of Tuesday’s crunch comeback attempt, Buducnost will draw inspiration from their solid form on home turf, where they are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 games, picking up eight wins and one draw since the start of November.

Having kicked off their quest for Champions League football on the front foot, Noah will look to complete the task in Podgorica and forge ahead in their dreams of securing a first appearance in Europe's elite competition.

The Armenian outfit’s first taste of European football came in a forgettable UEFA Conference League campaign last season, when they crashed out in the group stages with just four points from six games.

Like Tuesday’s hosts, Noah have come into the new season off the back of a stellar 2024-25 campaign where they cruised to the domestic double, clinching a first-ever Armenian Premier League crown with 75 points from 30 games.

Sandro Perkovic’s men are unbeaten in seven of their most recent eight games across all competitions, claiming two draws and five wins, including a 3-1 victory over FC Ararat-Armenia in the Armenian Cup final on May 13.

However, Noah will need to be at their best at the Podgorica City Stadium as they have failed to win any of their most recent four competitive games on the road (2L, 2D), having won the six games preceding this run.

Team News

Russian defender Ilya Serikov was forced off injured midway through the game against Noah last week and the 30-year-old is a doubt for Buducnost Podgorica ahead of Tuesday’s return leg.

Should he fail to shake off the injury, 21-year-old Damjan Dakic will push for a place in the XI, forming the defence line with Adnan Orahovac, Ognjen Gasevic, Dragan Grivic and new signing Miomir Durickovic.

Off the back of an eye-catching cameo in the first leg, Omar could be rewarded with a starting role on Tuesday, teaming up with Yan Eteki and Gustavo Sangare at the centre of the park.

Perkovic should name an unchanged back four of Helder Ferreira, Goncalo Silva, Sergey Muradyan and David Sualehe, shielding Ognjen Cancarevic between the sticks, while Portuguese striker Goncalo Gregorio should lead the attack once again.

Buducnost Podgorica possible starting lineup:

Mijatovic; Gasevic, Orahovac, Dakic, Durickovic, Grivic; Milickovic, Piscevic, Strumia, Ivanovic; Bulatovic

FC Noah possible starting lineup:

Cancarevic; Ferreira, Silva, Muradyan, Sualehe; Eteki, Sangare, Omar; Manvelyan, Pinson, Gregorio

We say: Buducnost Podgorica 1-2 FC Noah

Noah picked up a vital first-leg victory on home turf last week and will journey to the Podgorica City Stadium with sky-high confidence as they look to reach the second qualifying round.

Buducnost have been rock-solid at home this year, and while we expect them to put up a fight, we fancy Perkovic’s men to come away with another narrow victory.

