Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres is labelled "resigned and awkward" by national media in Sweden as his dry spell continues against Switzerland in World Cup 2026 Qualifying.

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres was labelled "resigned and awkward" by national media in Sweden as his dry spell continued against Switzerland in World Cup 2026 Qualifying.

The former Sporting Lisbon striker has managed just three strikes in 10 games since making the move to Arsenal from Portugal in the summer transfer window, last finding the back of the net against Nottingham Forest on September 13.

Since that tap-in against the Tricky Trees, Gyokeres has failed to find the mark in any of his last six games for the Gunners, and his struggles in front of goal continued in the yellow jersey.

Gyokeres started alongside Liverpool's Alexander Isak in attack on Friday night, but neither he nor the Premier League's record signing could make their mark as Sweden were slain 2-0 by Granit Xhaka's Switzerland.

The former Arsenal midfielder opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 64th minute of the contest, before Johan Manzambi struck the insurance goal for Switzerland in the fourth minute of second-half injury time.

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres slammed for Sweden showing in Switzerland loss

Gyokeres failed to have a single shot on target in the match, and Svenska Fans took aim at a player who - in their eyes - does not appear to have complete trust in his abilities at this moment in time.

"His form has been waning lately. I don't really know what's happened, but he doesn't seem to really believe it right now. It feels so resigned and awkward," the publication wrote.

However, Gyokeres still managed to register two key passes and create one big chance in Sweden's defeat, and fotbollskanalen were more cordial in their assessment of the 28-year-old's display.

"Sweden needed Gyokeres at the top of their game in the important World Cup qualifying match. But he didn't get it in crucial situations," the outlet wrote.

"Good and opening pass in the deep to [Lucas] Bergvall who found Isak who hit the post, then a great reception and pass to Isak who got free and passed to Bergvall where it should have been 1-0."

How did Alexander Isak perform alongside Viktor Gyokeres?

Isak and Gyokeres led the line for Sweden in a 4-4-2 shape on Friday night, and latter was awarded a respectable 7.2 rating by Sofascore, despite failing to fire a single shot on target during the contest.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's record signing Isak - who completed the full 90 minutes of a match for the first time since leaving Newcastle United - was given a 6.5 mark.

The £125m man struck the woodwork from that aforementioned pass from Gyokeres and also created a big chance for Bergvall, but he was also criticised by Svenska Fans for his 'unsuccessful' actions.

"Today's team captain. Ran on many balls. Had a shot on the post that deserved a better fate. Then won a duel and then got free at the end of the first act. However, he wasn't very successful with his actions," a review of Isak's performance said.

Sweden's defeat left them bottom of Group B with just one point from three matches, leaving them eight behind Switzerland and three adrift of second-placed Kosovo, whom they face at home on Saturday.

No Data Analysis info