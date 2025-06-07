Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly among the clubs keeping a close eye on the future of a Ligue 1 right-back, who comes with a £29.5m price tag.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs running the rule over Monaco right-back Wilfried Singo, according to a report.

The 24-year-old was a key component of a Monegasques side who finished third in the Ligue 1 table last season, a spot that saw them comfortably qualify for the 2025-26 Champions League.

Singo made 35 appearances for Adi Hutter's side in the 2024-25 term, managing three goals and three assists and doing a job both at centre-back and on the right-hand side of defence.

The 6ft 3in Ivory Coast international is still contracted to Monaco for another three seasons, but the Principality powerhouses may soon be facing an uphill battle to hang onto him.

According to CaughtOffside, both Arsenal and Spurs are 'on alert' for the former Torino man, who cost Monaco just £7.7m to sign from Torino in 2023.

Talks to 'intensify' with Arsenal, Spurs-linked Singo

The North London giants are unsurprisingly not alone in their pursuit of Singo, though, as Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid and Napoli have also identified him as a prime defensive target.

The report adds that discussions over a transfer for the 24-year-old are set to 'intensify' in the near future, but Monaco will not let him depart without making a major profit.

Les Monegasques have reportedly slapped a £29.5m price tag on Singo's head, although that will still prove more than affordable for the calibre of clubs interested in him.

The versatile defender has contributed a total of four goals and four assists from 60 appearances for Monaco, largely featuring as a centre-back for Les Monegasques in 2024-25.

Singo has also won 28 caps for the Ivory Coast national team, and he played in every game during his country's run to Africa Cup of Nations glory last year.

Arsenal or Tottenham: Who needs Singo more?

Singo's versatility is a huge box ticked for any Premier League head coach, especially Mikel Arteta, who is arguably one of the biggest fans of adaptable players.

However, defence is not an area that the Gunners should be focusing on this summer, as Ben White, Jurrien Timber, William Saliba and Riccardo Calafiori are all competent options either at right-back or right centre-back.

Tottenham are also well-covered at right-back with Djed Spence and Pedro Porro battling for minutes, but Cristian Romero's future remains the topic of much uncertainty.

The Argentine continues to be heavily linked with a move to Atletico, although if he did make the switch to Madrid, that would likely eliminate one contender from the Singo race.