Arsenal reportedly receive a significant boost in their efforts to sign Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera, who rejects a £2.6m contract offer.

Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera has rejected the chance to sign a new deal at Mestalla due to his desire to join Arsenal, according to a report.

The Gunners have moved incredibly quickly to try to strike an agreement with their Spanish counterparts over a deal for the 21-year-old, whom they are already understood to have got the green light from on personal terms.

Arsenal had one opening offer of €14m (£12m) rebuffed by Valencia, but Mosquera is believed to have a €20m (£17.3m) release clause in his contract, which expires next summer.

However, Los Che are not willing to let go of the Olympic gold medallist so easily and have been attempting to tie him down to new terms, with the promise of a good career path to hopefully twist his arm.

According to Las Provincias, Valencia offered the 2004-born defender a two-year extension until the summer of 2028, which would have seen him pocket €3m (£2.6m) per year in basic wages.

Arsenal's salary plan for Mosquera 'revealed'

Mosquera has said thanks but no thanks to that agreement, though, as the Spain Under-21 international only has eyes for a move to the Premier League, and more specifically Arsenal.

Personal terms between the 21-year-old and the North London giants are already understood to have been finalised, as the Gunners unsurprisingly presented him with a more lucrative contract offer.

Should Arsenal find an agreement with Valencia, Mosquera would supposedly enjoy a progressive salary rise during his time at the Emirates, which would eventually bring him in line with some of Mikel Arteta's top earners.

Arsenal are expected to come forward with an improved offer for Mosquera following their first rejected bid, and given his decision to reject a new deal with Valencia, a deal should be struck without too much stress for the Gunners.

Capable of performing as a right-back and centre-back, Mosquera started all but one of Valencia's La Liga matches in the 2024-25 season, only missing a humiliating 7-1 defeat at the hands of Barcelona.

The 21-year-old has scored one goal in 90 appearances for Los Che across all competitions and also represented Spain at the recent Under-21 Euros, where his side lost to holders England in the quarter-finals.

How will Mosquera fit in at Arsenal?

Joining Arsenal's ranks of physical monsters, the 6ft 3in Mosquera would be expected to provide cover and competition for William Saliba specifically in the right centre-back spot, which the Frenchman has been short of recently.

While Ben White and Jurrien Timber can do a job in that role, one of the pair has almost always been required at right-back due to another's injury, while Takehiro Tomiyasu is still sidelined with a long-term knee problem.

Mosquera can expect starting roles in inconsequential Champions League fixtures and cup ties if Saliba is fully fit, and the Spaniard is an additional option on the right-hand side of the backline too.

If all goes well in negotiations, Mosquera could become Arsenal's fourth summer signing; Kepa Arrizabalaga's £5m arrival from Chelsea has been confirmed, while moves for Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard should be concluded soon.