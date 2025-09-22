Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a £40m move for Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo during the winter transfer window.

The Gunners are on the hunt for a first Premier League title in two decades and secured a 1-1 draw with Manchester City on the weekend.

Citizens talisman Erling Haaland opened the scoring for the visitors, before Gabriel Martinelli hit back in the second half to force a share of the spoils.

Mikel Arteta already has a number of former Real Sociedad stars within his ranks at the Emirates, including Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino.

Adding to the mix this summer, Martin Zubimendi secured a lucrative switch to the Premier League after rejecting English advances in 2024.

Arsenal eyeing up Kubo move?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal could continue its apparent raid on the top-level talents of Real Sociedad in the next calendar year.

The report states that the Gunners are eyeing up a swoop for Japan international Kubo, who has netted once in La Liga so far this season.

It is understood that the North Londoners are willing to pay in the region of £40m for the highly-rated 24-year-old, who came through Real Madrid's youth system.

However, Kubo's current deal at Real Sociedad contains a release clause of £52m, meaning that Arsenal could struggle to have their initial bid accepted.

That being said, there is a general consensus that the Spanish side could be willing to part ways with the attacker for a smaller amount than the release clause.

La Liga struggles for Kubo

Part of the furniture in the top six of La Liga over the past six years, Real Sociedad have made a woeful start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Sergio Francisco's men are languishing down in 18th spot in the top-flight standings, after collecting a mere two points from five contests.

With clear problems at the Estadio Municipal de Anoeta, Arsenal could take advantage and swoop in for star player Kubo over the winter.