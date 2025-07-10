Gutted Gunners 'closing to giving up' on Gyokeres dream

Arsenal are reportedly close to giving up in their attempts to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The 27-year-old enjoyed another barnstorming term in the Primeira Liga last season, netting 39 goals across 33 appearances.

Gyokeres is supposedly in line to earn around £200,000 per week if he manages to seal a switch to Arsenal before the end of the window.

The super Swede has experience in the English game courtesy of spells at Brighton & Hove Albion, Coventry City and Swansea City.

Since making the switch from the Sky Blues to Sporting in July 2023, Gyokeres has scored a sensational 97 goals in 102 matches.

Arsenal close to ending Gyokeres hunt?

According to Portuguese outlet Abola, Arsenal could be turning their transfer attentions elsewhere ahead of the new campaign.

The report claims that the Gunners are preparing to walk away from the hunt for the services of Sporting Lisbon star Gyokeres.

Mikel Arteta's side and the Primeira Liga giants have been locked in discussions over a suitable transfer fee for many weeks.

It is understood that Sporting Lisbon are looking to pocket £69m from the sale of Gyokeres, who joined just two years ago.

However, at this stage, the Premier League title challengers are not willing to fork out such an amount for the 26-time international.

Who else could Arsenal sign?

With negotiations between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon stalling, fans will be looking at which other players could arrive at the Emirates this summer.

Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig was linked to the Gunners heavily at the beginning of the transfer window but the Slovenia international could now stay in the Bundesliga.

Elsewhere in attack, Arteta's men are supposedly keen on bringing Chelsea and England winger Noni Madueke across London battlelines.