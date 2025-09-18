Arsenal reportedly face competition from another Premier League club as they seek to sign a La Liga-based midfielder.





Arsenal may face tough competition from a fellow Premier League club for a midfield target as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen that area.

Even after bringing in Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard from Real Sociedad and Brentford in the summer, the Gunners are still linked with potential additions in midfield.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, whose contract runs out in 2026, has been tipped to move to North London, with Arteta reportedly seeking more Champions League experience for his team.

With those rumours still unclear, another name has emerged, although Arsenal may have to contend with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Arsenal and Brighton reportedly battle for Sevilla midfielder

According to Fichajes, both Arsenal and Brighton are interested in Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume, with reports valuing the Frenchman at £20m.

The report indicates that the Gunners see the 23-year-old as a young, versatile player, capable of complementing figures like Zubimendi, Declan Rice or Martin Odegaard in various tactical setups.

While the chance to play for a team consistently competing in the Premier League and Champions League might be a key factor in the player's final decision, the prospect of developing with significant first-team minutes at Brighton could sway the former Inter Milan midfielder’s choice if both clubs pursue his signature.

Agoume initially joined the Andalusians on a loan deal in January 2024 before making the move permanent in August of the same year.

Since completing his transfer to Seville, the 23-year-old, a Marseille supporter, has appeared 38 times for the La Liga club — 51 in total considering all competitions.

How could Agoume potentially strengthen Arsenal’s midfield?

A brief look at Agoume's Fbref profile highlights his ball-winning skills, with the Frenchman ranking in the 90th percentile for tackles attempted and 74th percentile for challenges won.

Strikingly, the 23-year-old is in the 97th percentile for tackles in the middle third of the pitch, also ranking in the same percentile for interceptions and tackles plus interceptions — all per 90 minutes.

A notable trait, however, is Agoume’s tendency to shoot from long range, as shown by his average shot distance of 15.5m, placing him in the 89th percentile.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal sign the young player from Sevilla, but his ball-winning abilities could benefit Arteta's out-of-possession approach.