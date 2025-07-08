Arsenal are reportedly willing to listen to offers of at least £17m for attacker Leandro Trossard during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are looking to fight for the Premier League title once again in 2025-26 after three failed attempts under Mikel Arteta.

The North London club are aiming to improve their forward ranks this summer, linked with the likes of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

Trossard enjoyed a productive term for Arsenal in 2024-25, netting eight goals and providing seven assists across 38 Premier League appearances.

Since making the switch from Brighton & Hove Albion during the January window of 2023, the Belgian has scored 28 goals in 124 games.

Arsenal set Trossard asking price?

According to Sky Sports in Switzerland, there has been a significant development regarding the future of Trossard ahead of the new campaign.

The report claims that Arsenal are willing to listen to and possibly accept offers for 30-year-old Trossard during the summer window.

It is understood that the Premier League title challengers are open to discussing a sale of the player if their £17m valuation is met.

Last summer, the Gunners rejected the advances of Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad, who wanted to bring Trossard to the Middle East on a loan deal.

It remains to be seen whether the Saudi giants re-enter the race for the 44-time international ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Changing circumstances for Trossard

In October 2024, Arsenal and Trossard were supposedly in talks over a new deal for the player at the Emirates, committing his long-term future to the club.

However, times have changed in North London, with the Gunners looking to secure a number of top attacking targets this summer.

As a result, Trossard is likely to fall down the pecking order next campaign, meaning that a departure could be in the best interests of the Belgian.