Arsenal have reportedly made a new long-term contract offer to one of Mikel Arteta's integral stars, but the two parties are yet to reach an agreement.

As well as overseeing a record summer of spending - splashing over £250m on the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi - new sporting director Andrea Berta has also secured some crucial contract renewals.

Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Gabriel Magalhaes have all extended their stays at the Emirates Stadium over the past few months, but Berta is far from done when it comes to tying down some of the club's key names.

William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are all out of contract in the summer of 2027, although the latter's terms include a 12-month option, which would almost certainly be triggered if needed.

At this stage, there are no serious concerns that Arsenal could lose either Saka or Saliba, in spite of the fact that the latter is believed to be a long-term target for Real Madrid.

Arsenal 'make five-year contract offer' to Saliba amid Real Madrid links

Los Blancos did not make a move for the 24-year-old this summer just gone, but there is every chance that they could bide their time and try to sweet-talk Saliba into refusing a new Arsenal contract and leaving on the cheap in 2026 or on a free in 2027.

In a bid to fend off Real's threat, Foot Mercato claims that Arsenal have now proposed a new five-year deal to Saliba's camp, which would tie the former Saint-Etienne talent down until the end of the 2029-30 season.

Arsenal are 'hopeful' that they will receive a 'positive response' from Saliba's entourage, and discussions are ongoing between all parties involved, but the Gunners have not yet found an agreement with the defender.

Real Madrid cannot expect an easy ride in the race for Saliba, though, as the report adds that 'several big guns' are also keeping tabs on the France international's situation, although it is unclear which teams are also in the running.

Saliba has produced seven goals and two assists from 137 appearances in a Gunners jersey since his official arrival in 2019, although he only made his belated breakthrough in 2022 following loans at Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille.

Should Arsenal fans be worried about losing Saliba?

When Real Madrid come calling, a lot of players answer - just ask Liverpool fans still hung up on Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure - but Arsenal fans most likely have no reason to fret, for now.

First and foremost, Saliba himself has confirmed that he wants to stay and sign a new deal with the Gunners, having been transformed into one of the world's leading centre-backs under Arteta's tutelage.

Furthermore, Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate appears to be edging ever closer to signing for Los Blancos on a free transfer in 2026, and the Frenchman would be a nailed-on starter at the back alongside Dean Huijsen.

Xabi Alonso was famed for his three-man defence at Bayer Leverkusen, but the Spaniard has mostly played with a four-man wall in the early stages of the current season, so one of Saliba, Huijsen and Konate could miss out if all were at the Bernabeu.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Alonso will still be in charge in 2026 or 2027, but Arsenal should not concern themselves with the prospect of losing Saliba, so long as they can deliver the major trophies that the Frenchman deserves.