Arteta's Arsenal 'reorganisation' to push forward out

Mikel Arteta's expected overhaul of the Arsenal squad raises questions about the future of a versatile forward.





Mikel Arteta is reportedly planning to restructure and reorganise the Arsenal squad, which may involve one forward dropping further down the pecking order.

The Gunners signed Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke following the marquee signing of Viktor Gyokeres, thus adding multiple options to their attack.

While Gyokeres is a pure No. 9, Eze and Madueke are versatile players capable of performing in various positions and tactical setups, providing the North London side with an extra dimension up front.

One adaptable forward in the Arsenal squad is Gabriel Jesus, formerly of Manchester City, and the currently injured striker is being linked with a transfer away from the Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus: Arsenal forward reportedly considering departure

According to Fichajes, Jesus might be a victim of Arteta’s plan to reorganise the squad in the winter, while his ambition to play at the 2026 World Cup could motivate him to push for a move.

The forward joined the club from Man City in July 2022 after five and a half years playing under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, where he won four Premier League titles.

After an encouraging start in North London, injuries have frequently hindered the 28-year-old, with the most serious one keeping him out since the beginning of the year.

Despite Jesus's knee injury, Flamengo are reportedly potential suitors as the forward considers leaving Arsenal to improve his chances of playing for Brazil at next year's global tournament.

With Jesus behind Gyokeres and Kai Havertz in the pecking order, leaving the club might be a wise move for him.

Gabriel Jesus: Should Arsenal allow forward to leave?

While the Brazilian’s ambition to compete in the World Cup is understandable, the forward’s unique skill set could be crucial for the Gunners in some matches.

The club are said to be keen on freeing up salary space, and Jesus is the club's second-highest earner, despite being the third-choice forward behind Gyokeres and Havertz.

While Gyokeres’s physicality and threat in counter-attacking situations stand out, the German offers a different kind of threat, as does Jesus, whose versatility and ability in possession enhance his value beyond just goal-scoring.

Whether this influences Arsenal’s broader approach in the market remains to be seen; however, the Brazilian’s adaptability in various game states could be important in the title race in the second half of the season.