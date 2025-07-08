Christian Norgaard's move from Brentford to Arsenal is reportedly complete, and the Gunners will pay a little less for the 31-year-old than originally expected.

On Monday evening, it was reported that Norgaard's switch to the Emirates Stadium was to be finalised within 48 hours, as Mikel Arteta pick up a cut-price Jorginho successor.

The Spaniard has had to replace both of his previous number sixes in the summer window, firstly bringing in Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad once it became clear that Jorginho was on the way out.

The Gunners were in talks to extend the contract of Thomas Partey, but an agreement could not be reached with the camp of the 32-year-old, who has since been charged with five counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

As a result, Arsenal quickly pivoted and struck a deal with Brentford for Norgaard, who is expected to primarily provide cover for first-choice defensive midfielder Zubimendi during the 2025-26 campaign.

Norgaard 'completes Arsenal medical' as announcement imminent

Now, The Athletic claims that Norgaard's transfer to the Gunners is complete, and Arsenal will pay slightly less for the experienced midfielder than what was originally reported.

Brentford were previously said to be in line for a total package of £15m, made up of a £10m fixed fee and a potential £5m in performance-related bonuses, but the add-ons only amount to £2m instead.

Norgaard has already passed his medical with the Premier League runners-up, who should announce the Scandinavian as their third signing of the summer within the next few days.

Norgaard will follow Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga to the Emirates Stadium for the 2025-26 season, and Arsenal are likely to put all their eggs in the Viktor Gyokeres basket once the 31-year-old is through the door.

Norgaard will leave Brentford having registered 13 goals and 18 assists in 196 appearances for the Bees across a six-year spell, during which he played a critical role in their rise from a Championship team to a top-half Premier League outfit.

Shirt numbers Norgaard could take at Arsenal ahead of unveiling

Throughout the entirety of his Brentford career, Norgaard has donned the number six on his back, and there is a scenario where that shirt could become available in North London this summer.

Gabriel Magalhaes has had a firm grip on that jersey at the Emirates, but Partey's exit means that the number five - a more traditional number for a centre-back - is awaiting its next taker.

As a result, Gabriel could very well switch to the five and leave the '6' open for Norgaard, as fellow new recruit Zubimendi has instead taken the number 36.

In terms of available numbers, shirts 16, 18 - vacated by Takehiro Tomiyasu's exit - and 20, last worn by Jorginho, are all free for Norgaard to wear, as are the 25, 26, 27, 28 and 30 jerseys.