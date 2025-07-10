Arsenal are allegedly confident that Real Madrid-linked William Saliba will sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are reportedly confident that William Saliba will sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The France international has developed into one of the best centre-backs in world football during his time at Arsenal, and he is believed to be a leading transfer target for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have brought in Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth this summer, but Antonio Rudiger will be 33 next year, while David Alaba is also in the latter stages of his time at the club.

Raul Asencio's struggles during the Club World Cup have also led to claims that the Spaniard could leave this summer, so it is not impossible to imagine Real Madrid moving for another centre-back before the end of the transfer window.

However, despite the persistent links with Saliba, Arsenal are said to be confident that they will be able to sign Saliba to a fresh deal in the not too distant future.

According to football.london, discussions between the two parties have been taking place since the start of May, as Arsenal look to extend his current contract, which is due to expire in the summer of 2027.

Arsenal 'confident' of signing Saliba to a new contract

The report claims that Arsenal are willing to hand Saliba a significant wage boost which would put him among the best-paid centre-backs in European football.

Saliba said back in March that he is "really happy" at Arsenal, telling football.london: "For me, I'm really happy here. I've been here for two years and a half as well. There is nothing. I'm happy here and I want to continue here."

The 24-year-old made the move to the Emirates Stadium from Saint-Etienne in 2019, and he has represented the Gunners on 134 occasions in all competitions.

Saliba was included in the PFA Team of the Year in both 2022-23 and 2023-24, while he was again a strong performer for Mikel Arteta's side during the 2024-25 campaign, making 51 appearances.

Is a transfer possible this summer?

It is incredibly difficult to imagine a scenario which involves Saliba joining Real Madrid this summer.

Arsenal would want an astronomical amount of money for the Frenchman before even giving the slightest thought to entertaining a departure, and Real Madrid are currently said to be looking at the midfield market.

The Gunners are in a strong position when it comes to Saliba's future, and the most likely outcome is a new contract for the centre-back in the not too distant future.

However, if Real Madrid decide to sell both Asencio and Alaba before the end of the transfer window and then ramp up their interest in Saliba, then the North London club may face a battle to keep hold of him.