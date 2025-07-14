Arsenal 'make decision' on Jakub Kiwior summer sale

Arsenal reportedly make a decision on the summer sale of Jakub Kiwior after agreeing personal terms with Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera.

Arsenal have reportedly decided not to sell Jakub Kiwior in the summer transfer window.

The Polish defender joined the Gunners in the January window of 2023, and he has made 68 appearances in all competitions for the north London club.

Kiwior has primarily served as a backup option for Gabriel and William Saliba, and he has yet to firmly cement his position.

In the past, he has been linked with a move away from Arsenal, and this summer, several Italian clubs, including AS Roma and AC Milan, are vying for his signature.

However, Football Insider claim that Mikel Arteta wants to keep Kiwior as he continues to build a squad with sufficient depth.

The Arsenal boss wants to have four centre-backs at his disposal, and the Polish international is very much in his long-term plans.

Kiwior future secure despite Cristhian Mosquera deal

The Gunners have agreed personal terms with Mosquera ahead of his potential move from Valencia.

The 21-year-old centre-back is a highly-rated defender who is likely to fill the void left by Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Japanese defender was released by the club at the start of the month, and Arsenal have moved quickly to add a quality replacement.

However, Mosquera is seen as a player for the future, and he is not expected to start immediately. Therefore, Kiwior could play a significant role next season, especially if one of the defenders gets injured.

Good decision from Arsenal?

Definitely. Kiwior is now an experienced Premier League defender, and he has the quality to take responsibility at the back if needed.

Kiwior may not start regularly, but he is expected to get a decent number of games. Last season, he started in eight Champions League games, and Arteta probably sees him as a reliable squad player.

The Gunners are prioritising bolstering their attacking areas this summer, and they are close to reaching an agreement for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, who could be their new Dennis Bergkamp.

The north London giants have also received a boost to sign Eberechi Eze, who wants to move to the Emirates this summer.