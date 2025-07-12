Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca confirms Noni Madueke's exit as Sports Mole looks at which shirt numbers the 23-year-old could take at Arsenal.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Noni Madueke is on his way out of the club amid the expectation that he will sign for Arsenal.

The 23-year-old is believed to have been the subject of a successful bid from the Blues' London rivals, who will pay in excess of £50m to prise him away from Stamford Bridge.

Madueke has already given the green light to a five-year Arsenal deal until the end of the 2029-30 campaign, leading to uncertainty over whether he would see out the Club World Cup campaign with Chelsea.

The Blues battle European champions Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday's tantalising final, but Maresca confirmed pre-match that Madueke would not be involved against Les Parisiens.

Speaking to journalists in his press conference, the Italian revealed that the England international's exit was imminent and insisted that the club are "happy" if Madueke is also happy.

Maresca confirms Madueke Chelsea exit amid Arsenal links

"Noni is in contact with the new club and I guess he is going to be [announced] in the next hours," the Chelsea manager said.

"At the end, if players want to leave, it's difficult for the club and the manager. Noni decided to leave. No one said to Noni he has to leave. If he is happy, we are happy."

Having already played his final game for Chelsea, Madueke will depart the Blues with a record of 20 goals and nine assists from 92 appearances for the club since joining from Paris Saint-Germain midway through the 2022-23 season.

Including the Club World Cup, the 23-year-old produced 11 goals and five assists from 46 games in the 2024-25 campaign, although he started just two of the Blues' matches in the USA.

Madueke is poised to become Arsenal's fourth signing of the summer after Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard and will make the switch to the Emirates after spending four years in Tottenham Hotspur's academy ranks from 2014 to 2018.

Shirt numbers available to Madueke at Arsenal

Madueke was bestowed with the number 31 jersey when he first arrived at Stamford Bridge, but he has since donned the '11' on his back for the Blues, a number that is in Gabriel Martinelli's possession at Arsenal.

However, the Gunners have allegedly decided that they are willing to sell Martinelli for the right price this summer, so the 11 that was also worn by Robin van Persie and Mesut Ozil could fall into Madueke's lap.

Arsenal have also been without a number 10 - worn by Ozil, Van Persie and Dennis Bergkamp - since Emile Smith Rowe's exit at the end of last season, while the 14 that was famously sported by none other than Thierry Henry is also awaiting its next taker.

Alternatively, the '20' that was last worn by Jorginho is vacant, as are the 18, 25, 26, 27 and 28 shirts, and a couple of exits could free up some other numbers in that range too.

Fabio Vieira's 21 and Reiss Nelson's 24 may soon become available, although Madueke will almost certainly have his eyes on the iconic 10.