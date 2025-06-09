Arsenal hold 'strongest interest' in Juventus attacker

Arsenal are reportedly showing the strongest interest in signing a highly-rated attacker from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal reportedly hold the 'most interest' in signing Juventus star Kenan Yildiz this summer.

The Gunners are looking to bring in a new left winger to provide competition with the likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, although the player's wage demands could prove to be a stumbling block.

Athletic are also keen to agree a new contract with the Spain international in a bid to ward off any potential transfer interest.

In addition to Williams, the North London club are believed to be admirers of Juventus youngster Yildiz.

Arsenal hold strong Yildiz interest

According to Tuttosport, Arsenal are currently the club that are showing the most interest in signing the attacker in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that new sporting director Andrea Berta is hoping to recruit a young player with the potential to become a star in Mikel Arteta's side.

The Gunners are willing to spend around €50m (£42m) to €60m (£51m) to recruit a new winger this summer, although their budget falls significantly below Juventus' asking price.

The Italian giants are reluctant to part ways with Yildiz and will demand at least €100m (£84m) to consider sanctioning a sale.

In a bid to keep Yildiz at the club, Juventus general manager Damien Comolli is willing to open talks over an improved contract despite having a long-term deal until the summer of 2030.

Yildiz's impressive campaign

The Turkey international has made 80 appearances in all competitions since breaking into the Juventus first team in the 2023-24 campaign.

Yildiz was particularly impressed with his performances in the 2024-25 season, registering 16 goal contributions in 48 matches, including seven goals and five assists in 35 appearances.

The 20-year-old scored in Juventus' 3-2 win over Venezia on the final day of the season to help his team to secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Yildiz also showcased his versatility during the course of the campaign, getting game time as a left and right winger as well as proving he can play in a number 10 role.