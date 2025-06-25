Arsenal reportedly step up their interest in a Premier League-proven Thomas Partey replacement with an offer worth €11m (£9.4m).

Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard and have submitted an €11m (£9.4m) offer for the experienced Denmark international.

The Gunners have sealed the big-money acquisition of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, but they are not expected to announce the Spaniard's arrival until July at the request of the Spanish club.

However, Mikel Arteta is at risk of losing both of his defensive midfield options from last season, as Thomas Partey is yet to sign a new deal and could leave on a free transfer alongside Flamengo new boy Jorginho on June 30.

The 32-year-old's camp have been in talks with Arsenal over a renewal, but it has been reported that negotiations are now at a complete standstill, and a parting of the ways is increasingly likely.

Gunners expert Charles Watts recently told Sports Mole that there is still a chance that Partey could extend, but there will need to be a compromise on the financial side, one that does not appear imminent.

Arsenal 'submit £9.4m Norgaard bid' amid Partey uncertainty

As Arsenal are lacking any other deep-lying midfield options, they will be expected to enter the market for a Zubimendi understudy if there is no late breakthrough in discussions with Partey's entourage.

Brentford's Norgaard was mentioned as a possible target a few days ago, and according to The Athletic, Arsenal have now approached the Bees with a formal bid for the Scandinavian.

The Gunners have reportedly put forward an €11m (£9.4m) proposal, which their London rivals are yet to respond to, and they are 'exploring' a move while they await the Bees' answer.

Norgaard has two years left to run on his deal with Brentford, whom he joined in a £3.5m deal from Fiorentina in 2019 and led to promotion to the Premier League in his second year at the club.

The 31-year-old has now produced 13 goals and 18 assists in 196 games for Brentford in all competitions, including a respectable five strikes and four helpers from 34 Premier League games in 2024-25.

More pros than cons if Arsenal sign Norgaard

Norgaard's age, Premier League nous and the finances involved could very well make the Dane Arsenal's new Jorginho, who joined for just £12m in 2023 and was a terrific servant during his two-and-a-half years at the club.

A handful of Brentford players may be considering their next career moves in the wake of Thomas Frank's move to Tottenham Hotspur, and having given everything and more to Brentford for six years, Norgaard may feel that a new challenge is necessary at this point in his career.

The former Fiorentina man could be trusted to do a job in Zubimendi's absence, although Arsenal may only get a couple of years out of him compared to a younger option in Lucien Agoume.

Nevertheless, a couple of years was all that Arsenal needed from Jorginho and may be all that they need from Norgaard, whose arrival should be a no-brainer if the Gunners can avoid going over the £10m mark.