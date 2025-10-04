Arsenal eyeing swoop for 'important' Real Madrid prospect

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Real Madrid youngster Victor Valdepenas, who is said to be an 'important talent'.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing 18-year-old Real Madrid prospect Victor Valdepenas.

The Gunners made use of the Spanish market in the summer transfer window, recruiting midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

They also bolstered Mikel Arteta's defensive ranks with the addition of 21-year-old Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia.

Mosquera has all the potential to become a top centre-back, and it now appears that Arsenal are eyeing highly-rated Spanish talent.

Arsenal eyeing swoop for Real Madrid prospect

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have identified Real Madrid's Valdepenas as a potential transfer target.

The update claims that the Gunners have been keeping tabs on Valdepenas for a 'few months', although they may find it difficult to prise him away from Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are said to view the youngster as an 'important talent', while there is a suggestion that Valdepenas will want to try and prove himself at Real Madrid before he considers an exit.

Valdepenas is under contract with the Spanish giants until the summer of 2029 after signing a long-term deal in October 2024.

Who is Victor Valdepenas?

The teenager is currently with Real Madrid's Castilla team, working under the watch of former Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa.

Valdepenas has made three appearances in the Spanish third-tier this season, while he has also made two starts for the Under-19 side in the 2025-26 UEFA Youth League.

In fact, the prospect managed to get his name on the scoresheet in the recent 4-1 victory over Kairat Almaty in the UEFA Youth League league phase.

The left-footed defender is seen as a versatile player due to his ability to operate as a central defender or as a full-back.

Valdepenas has also featured for Spain at youth level, having made five appearances for the Under-19 side.