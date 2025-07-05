Arsenal are set for a Nico Williams battle and double Emirates reunion as the Gunners confirm their final two pre-season friendlies.

Arsenal have confirmed two summer pre-season friendlies to be held at the Emirates Stadium next month, including the next iteration of the annual Emirates Cup.

Mikel Arteta's squad will soon reconvene at London Colney for the start of their preparatory period, seeking to make it fourth time lucky in the Premier League after three straight second-placed finishes.

The Gunners will soon fly out to Spain for a warm-weather training camp before embarking on their pre-season tour of Asia, where they will take part in a blockbuster trio of matches.

Arsenal face AC Milan and Newcastle United in Singapore on July 23 and 27 respectively, before heading to Hong Kong to square up to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on the last day of the month.

After touching back down on British soil, Arsenal will return in front of the Emirates crowd on August 9 to meet Athletic Bilbao in the 2025 Emirates Cup, aiming to defend the title for the fourth year running.

Arsenal to meet Athletic Bilbao in 2025 Emirates Cup

The Gunners have won the last three editions of the friendly competition, most recently taking down Ligue 1 outfit Lyon 2-0 in the 2024 contest, one year after a penalty-shootout win over Monaco.

Arteta's side also thumped Athletic's La Liga rivals Sevilla in the 2022 match, three years on from their most recent loss in the Emirates Cup to Lyon in 2019.

Arsenal have never faced Athletic Bilbao in competitive action, and the visit of the Basque giants could see Nico Williams - a former Gunners transfer target - step foot onto the Emirates field for the friendly competition.

Three days before the Emirates Cup on August 6, Arsenal will pit their wits against another Spanish side in Villarreal, whom they have battled six times down the years.

The North London giants defeated the Yellow Submarine in the 2005-06 Champions League semi-finals and 2008-09 quarter-finals, but Villarreal broke Arsenal hearts in the 2020-21 Europa League semis.

Arsenal set for double reunion in Villarreal friendly

The visit of the Yellow Submarine will see Arsenal reunite with two former players, as Ivorian attacker Nicolas Pepe and Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez are currently on the books at La Ceramica.

"We’re delighted to once again be hosting the Emirates Cup this pre-season. Welcoming Athletic Club for the Emirates Cup on the Saturday, after playing Villarreal the previous Wednesday will be exciting and strong tests for us," Arsenal managing director Richard Garlick told the club's website.

"The matches will give our supporters the opportunity to see our men’s team in pre-season action at home, and will also provide Mikel and the players with a very competitive level of preparation ahead of the new season.

“Emirates has been the proud partner of our pre-season Emirates Cup since 2007, and we’re delighted they are continuing their long-standing commitment to us."

Following the Emirates Cup, Arsenal begin their 2025-26 Premier League campaign away to Manchester United on August 17.