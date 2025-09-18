Despite Arsenal's encouraging start, Thierry Henry insists the time for excuses is over — and says the club must deliver silverware this season.

Arsenal got their Champions League campaign off to a perfect start with a 2-0 victory away to Athletic Bilbao in their group stage opener. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard scored in the final 20 minutes to seal the win, offering Mikel Arteta’s side a strong platform for what is expected to be another high-pressure season.

The Gunners have also made a promising start domestically, winning three of their first four matches in the Premier League, which has kept them among the early title contenders. But while results have been encouraging, the pressure on Arteta remains high — especially from Thierry Henry, the club’s greatest icon, who believes the time for excuses is over.

Henry: ‘It is mandatory to win something’

Speaking on CBS Sports following Arsenal’s win in Spain, Henry was unequivocal: the club must win a major trophy this season.

“Let’s all be honest, it’s mandatory this season to win something. It is mandatory,” he insisted. “I know people will talk about the title, and I think it’s going to be a battle between Liverpool and Arsenal. You can’t rule out Manchester City just yet — they are trying new things with new players. But they [Arsenal] have to win something.”

Henry also criticised the culture of celebrating near-success. “You talk about what they’ve done recently, but finishing second doesn’t give you a trophy. At some point, you have to validate what you’re doing.”

The former striker believes Arsenal now have the quality, depth, and experience required to compete on multiple fronts. The Gunners were the second-biggest spenders in the Premier League during the summer transfer window, strengthening key positions in a bid to close the gap at the top.

For Henry, there are no longer any valid excuses for falling short — including injuries.

“This year you can’t go back and talk about injuries. They are happening — but they are happening in other clubs as well. You have to bring something this year. There’s no more excuses, no more anything. You’ve got this squad now and everything you need to perform well.”

Arteta under pressure to deliver silverware

Arteta has led a major transformation since taking charge at the end of 2019, moving Arsenal from mid-table to title contenders. He has lifted an FA Cup and a Community Shield, but the Premier League crown remains elusive.

Arsenal led the league for long stretches in both 2022-23 and 2023-24, but were overtaken by Manchester City in both campaigns. Last season, they also spent time at the top of the table before ultimately finishing behind Liverpool.

According to Henry, the team must now learn to finish the job.

“When you play for the title, you need to go and win it — not play so as not to lose games. I’ve been saying this for a long time, it’s not new. If you want to beat Liverpool or City, you have to go and win it. You can’t go into games saying, ‘we’re not going to lose’.”

With a bolstered squad and Champions League football back at the Emirates, expectations among fans — and legends like Henry — are higher than ever. For Arteta, 2025-26 may be the season that defines his tenure.

