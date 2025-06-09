Chelsea could reportedly challenge London rivals Arsenal in the race to sign a prolific goalscorer ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to rival Arsenal for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners are keen to sign a number nine this summer after seeing the lack of a natural striker hamper them in the final few months of the 2024-25 campaign, where they had to cope without the services of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal appear to be considering Sesko and Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres as their two main forward targets for the summer transfer window.

However, they are yet to decide which target to pursue, and their lack of movement could open the door to one of their rivals.

Chelsea to rival Arsenal for Sesko

According to The Mirror, Chelsea could join Arsenal in the race to prise Sesko away from the Red Bull Arena this summer.

The Blues are said to be weighing up whether to sign another striker after recently recruiting Liam Delap from relegated Ipswich Town.

There is a belief that Enzo Maresca's side are considering Sesko and Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike as their main options if they decide to delve into the transfer market to add another forward to their ranks.

If they opt for Sesko, they will likely have to pay around £60m to sign the Slovenia international in the summer transfer window.

Should Chelsea sign another striker?

Chelsea can now call upon Nicolas Jackson and Delap as their two main forward options after they signed the latter for £30m.

As a result, there is no clear need for the Blues to recruit another forward unless they decide to entertain a potential departure for Jackson.

Chelsea would benefit from having Sesko in their attacking ranks, especially as he boasts Champions League experience from his time with Red Bull Salzburg and now with Leipzig.

The 22-year-old has also showcased that he is a natural goalscorer, netting 21 goals in 45 appearances during the 2024-25 season to finish the campaign as Leipzig's top scorer.

If they are able to sign Sesko, it would make sense for Chelsea to secure his services, especially as they would stop him from going to a direct rival.