Arsenal 'eye' contract extension for standout performer

Arsenal reportedly consider new contract for their star performer who has played a vital role in the Gunners' strong defensive record and attacking contributions.





Arsenal are reportedly considering offering a new deal to a top-performing player sooner rather than later.

Mikel Arteta’s men have begun the season impressively, leading after eight matches, three points ahead of second-placed Manchester City and four clear of off-form Liverpool in the table.

The Gunners have let in just three goals in those eight games, giving the North London club a chance to possibly surpass Chelsea's 15 conceded in the 2004-05 campaign.

Arteta's team have kept five clean sheets, and one player responsible for this collective achievement could soon extend his stay at the club.

Top Arsenal performer reportedly close to new contract

The player in question is Jurrien Timber, who joined the club for an initial £34m, with the potential to rise to £38.5m if add-ons are included.

Having had his debut season in North London cut short before it even started due to a serious knee injury, Timber has since recovered from that setback and become essential for Arteta's team.

The versatile Dutchman can play across multiple positions — full-back and centre-back — excelling in different roles within his manager's system.

According to GIVEMESPORT, the 24-year-old, whose current deal runs out in 2028, is being considered for a pay raise by the club to reward his consistency since returning from a disappointing first year in English football.

After featuring just three times in the 2023-24 season, Timber played 48 matches last season, and he has been involved in every Premier League game this term, as well as adding two appearances in the Champions League.

Jurrien Timber: What makes Dutchman stand out at Arsenal?

Apart from his two goals and one assist, neither of which are his primary responsibilities, Timber's 26 shot-creating actions — according to Fbref — are remarkable for a defender after eight Premier League matches.

The 24-year-old ranks in the 91st percentile for passes completed and progressive passes in Europe's big five leagues, the 61st percentile for progressive carries and the 77th for successful take-ons, all per 90 minutes.

Even more impressive is his position in the 96th percentile for through balls and passes into the final third (87th percentile).

Without the ball, Timber has attempted 2.62 tackles per 90 in the last year and has won 1.57, placing him in the 85th and 81st percentiles among full-backs, respectively.

The Dutchman is situated in a lofty 91st percentile for tackles made in the middle third and in the 99th percentile in the attacking third, highlighting his aggressive yet controlled style of defending.