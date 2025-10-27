[monks data]
Team News: Arsenal vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Sports Mole rounds up the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth-round clash between Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Bidding to avoid a repeat of the 2022-23 EFL Cup - where they lost to their visitors in the third round - Arsenal host Brighton & Hove Albion in Wednesday's fourth-round tie at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners took down Port Vale 2-0 in the third round, while the Seagulls battered Barnsley 6-0, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


ARSENAL vs. BRIGHTON

ARSENAL

Out: Gabriel Martinelli (unspecified), William Saliba (unspecified), Noni Madueke (knee), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Martin Odegaard (knee), Kai Havertz (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kepa; White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Norgaard, Merino; Nwaneri, Gyokeres, Trossard

BRIGHTON

Out: Jack Hinshelwood (foot), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Joel Veltman (calf), Brajan Gruda (knee), James Milner (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Steele; Wieffer, Dunk, Boscagli, De Cuyper; Baleba, Ayari; Gomez, Rutter, Minteh; Welbeck 

Written by
Ben Knapton
