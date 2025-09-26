[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 6
Sep 28, 2025 at 4.30pm UK
 
Arsenal logo

NewcastleNewcastle United
vs.
Arsenal

Team News: Newcastle vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Arsenal.

On the hunt for a fourth straight home win against Arsenal - a feat they have not achieved in 56 years - Newcastle United host the Gunners at St James' Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies have won each of their last three at home to Mikel Arteta's side without conceding a single goal, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


NEWCASTLE vs. ARSENAL

NEWCASTLE

Out: Fabian Schar (head), Yoane Wissa (knee), Jacob Ramsey (ankle)

Doubtful: Jacob Murphy (Achilles)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Botman, Burn, Livramento; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

ARSENAL

Out: Piero Hincapie (groin), Gabriel Jesus (ACL), Noni Madueke (knee), Kai Havertz (knee)

Doubtful: Martin Odegaard (shoulder)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze

